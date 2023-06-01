A Disney employee dubbed “Nick the fairy godmother” has won praise online after a viral video showing them making a child’s princess dreams come true, despite predictable backlash.

The video, which has been viewed by almost nine million people on TikTok, shows a worker named only as Nick at Disneyland California’s Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique.

In the video, Nick describes their role as “the fairy godmother’s apprentice” as they welcome a child to the store.

Other apprentices then help the child become their favourite Disney princess – Belle from Beauty and the Beast – with a dress, hair and make-up.

The video has predictably drawn backlash from the likes of the Daily Mail, who fixated on what they perceived Nick’s gender to be, and suggested Nick was proof Disney had “gone woke”.

Disney fans say Nick the fairy godmother is ‘awesome’

On TikTok, families and Disney fans have heaped praise on their favourite fairy godmother.

“This cast member is amazing! Nick is awesome,” one wrote.

“Honestly Disney needs more people like Nick,” another added.

Other visitors have said Nick was the highlight of their visits to Disneyland, with one happy customer writing: “I’m obsessed with Nick. Slaying every time I see them at Disney.”

“I saw Nick walking in on Wednesday morning and my only thought was ‘fabulous’,” one fan added.

Disney is LGBTQ-inclusive

Disney has long hosted ‘Gay Days’ at its parks during Pride.

But in April, Disneyland in California confirmed it will hold it first-ever official Pride event in June, named Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite.

The announcement followed Walt Disney World reportedly getting set to hold the world’s largest LGBTQ+ conference: The Out & Equal Workplace Summit.

Both LGBTQ+ events were interpreted by many as a poke at hard-line Republican Ron DeSantis, who has clashed with Disney over his anti-LGBTQ+ legislation in a fall-out that is still ongoing.

Disney spoke out against DeSantis’ Don’t Say Gay legislation, following criticism from fans and staff for its initial silence on the matter.

DeSantis has since attacked Disney, which has major political influence in Florida, including a back and forth over the self-governing powers Disney has enjoyed around its

It comes amid a torrent of right-wing calls to boycott inclusive brands.

As the list of brands attacked by the far-right expands, The Daily Wire’s Michael Knowles and Matt Walsh exposed the conservatives’ secret: calls to boycott brands over inclusivity are intended to persuade brands to end support for LGBTQ+ people by turning Pride collaborations “toxic”.

PinkNews has contacted Disney for comment.