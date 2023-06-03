Taylor Swift took time during the latest show on her Eras Tour to celebrate Pride Month and how her concerts are a “safe space” for queer fans amid a rise in anti-LGBTQ+ bills in the US.

The pop icon paused her concert Friday (2 June) to address the legion of adoring fans gathered in the Chicago, Illinois, and mentioned how grateful she is that her shows have become a safe, “celebratory space” where everyone feels loved.

“I’m looking out tonight, I’m seeing so many incredible individuals who are living authentically and beautifully, and this is a safe space for you,” Swift said.

She continued: “This is a celebratory space for you. One of the things that makes me feel so prideful is getting to be with you and watching you interact with each other, being so loving and so thoughtful and so caring.”

“Being with you during Pride Month, getting to sing the words to ‘You Need To Calm Down’ where there are lyrics like, ‘Can you just not step on his gown?’ or ‘Shade never made anybody less gay.’

“You guys are screaming those lyrics. Such solidarity. Such support of one another and such encouraging, beautiful acceptance and peace and safety.

“And I wish that every place was safe and beautiful for people of the LGBTQ+ community.”

Taylor Swift delivers Pride Month message to queer fans at her #ErasTour show in Chicago:



“I’m looking out tonight, I’m seeing so many incredible individuals who are living authentically and beautifully, and this is a safe space for you,” pic.twitter.com/N0M7RMKQPP — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 3, 2023

The Midnights singer then paused to reflect on the importance of voting as hundreds of “harmful” legislative measures spreading across the US put LGBTQ+ and trans people “at risk”.

“We can’t talk about Pride without talking about pain,” she said. “Right now and recently there have been so many harmful pieces of legislation that have put people in the LGBTQ+ and queer community at risk.”

She continued: “It’s painful for everyone. Every ally. Every loved one. Every person in these communities.

“And that’s why I’m always posting, ‘This is when the midterms are. This is when these important key primaries are.’

“We can support as much as we want during Pride Month, but if we’re not doing our research on these elected officials, are they actually advocates? Are they allies? Are they protectors of equality? Do I want to vote for them?”

Taylor Swift concluded her heartfelt message by saying: “I love you guys so much, and happy Pride Month.”