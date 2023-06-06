Vans has released its ‘Together as Ourselves’ collection to celebrate Pride Month.

The apparel and sneaker collection features the brand’s classic styles reimagined to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.

The collection is now available to shop at vans.co.uk and vans.com.

Announcing the new range, the brand said: “This year, we’re celebrating the nuances of identity and diversity in the Queer community. You never know who your authenticity could inspire.”

It features Pride editions of some classic Vans silhouettes, including the Old Skool Shoes, which feature an embroidered rainbow sidestripe.

There’s also the Skate edition of the Old Skool shoes, which feature the progress Pride flag on one side of the sneaker, and the trans flag colours on the other side.

Vans have released Pride editions of their classic sneakers. (PinkNews)

There’s also an apparel offering in the collection including a t-shirt and hoodie which both read: “Always Authentic” alongside the “Together as Ourselves” tagline.

Other pieces include a plain black tee with the classic Vans logo on the front, which sits next to their Pride logo, and their slogan on the back.

Plus there’s a rainbow-striped knit t-shirt as well as rainbow socks in their infamous checkered design.

Alongside the collection, Vans is donating $200,000 from the Checkerboard Fund at Tides Foundation to organisations committed to advocating for and providing the space, access and community needed to uplift the LBGTQ+ community.

The Pride collection also features an apparel range. (Vans/PinkNews)

Vans has also confirmed its partnership with the Witness Change Foundation and their campaign, Where Love is Illegal.

They say: “Through their social impact project young changemakers design solutions to gender, social and humanitarian issues that impact them to create a future in which all girls & gender expanding youth can thrive.”

The campaign shares stories of LGBTQ+ discrimination and survival across the globe and amplifies queer voices, with this year’s project providing free exhibitions to more than 20 grassroots organisations.

To shop the entire Vans Pride collection head to vans.co.uk and vans.com.