Good Omens season two trailer sends queer fans into a tailspin: ‘A romcom sequel’

Good Omens fans rejoice: after a four year long wait, Prime Video’s hit fantasy series is returning, and the trailer is queerer than ever.

Back in May 2019, Prime Video raised heaven and hell with its thrilling adaptation of Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman’s international bestseller Good Omens.

Starring David Tennant as the free-spirited demon Crowley (David Tennant) and Michael Sheen as fussy angel and rare bookseller Aziraphale who join forces to save the world from the apocalypse, the show quickly amassed a devoted LGBTQ+ fanbase.

Now the duo are back for a highly-anticipated second season, and things are set to get wilder than ever.

Landing on 28 July, the new six-episode season will go beyond the original source material as our favourite demon and angel couple return to “easy living amongst mortals in London’s Soho”. But when archangel Gabriel (Jon Hamm) shows up – naked and with no memory – on Aziraphale’s doorstep, things get “extremely complicated”.

As Heaven and Hell launch their own frantic searches for the angelic top dog, Crowley and Aziraphale conspire once more to “solve the mystery behind Gabriel’s condition”.

But nothing is ever that simple, as the official synopsis explains.

“Hiding the archangel from both Heaven and Hell quickly disrupts their lives in unforeseen ways. To solve this mystery and thwart Heaven and Hell in the process, the duo will need more than a miracle; they’ll need to once again rely on each other.

“It is a mystery that takes us from before The Beginning [of time], to biblical times, grave robbing in Victorian Edinburgh, the Blitz of 1940s England, all the way through to modern day.”

From the moment Crowley casually steps into Aziraphale’s bookshop and announces: “I’m back”, the trailer spirals into complete chaos. Fans can expect heavenly hijinks (that accidentally lead to a war), sharp comic timing, profound chats and a return to the perfect chemistry between our two leads.

The series is created by Gaiman, who is also behind Netflix’ queer fan-favourite The Sandman, so it’s no surprise that Good Omens has garnered plenty of LGBTQ+ fans who are hoping to see Crowley and Aziraphale embrace their very obvious love for each other.

Since the show first dropped, there have been over 40,000 fanfictions written about their imaginary love life on popular fansite Archive of Our Own. Now, viewers have been given even more fodder for their theories after one particular line from the trailer hints at an explicit acknowledgment of their romance.

During the trailer, Gabriel says to Aziraphale: “You know what it’s like when you don’t know anything at all, and yet you’re totally certain that everything would be better if you were just near one particular person.”

As he is speaking, the trailer cuts to a scene of Crowley and Aziraphale drinking wine together and smiling softly at one another. And if that wasn’t enough, many fans are pointing out the parallels with a scene in the first season where Crowley saves all of Aziraphale’s beloved books from burning when his bookshop catches on fire.

THE WAY HE REACHES OVER AND LOWERS THE BLINDS AND CROWLEY IS JUST STANDING THERE I CANT BREATHEEEE pic.twitter.com/F3k4PRgESZ — swirly ☥ GOOD OMENS 2 TRAILER (@swirlingthings) June 7, 2023

“there’ll be an angel who looks very much in love with a demon” pic.twitter.com/2HyCzip1eu — sarah | GOOD OMENS 2 TRAILER | The 317th Doctor (@sarocarita) June 8, 2023

she’s everything he’s just ken pic.twitter.com/gIhxbCqq1f — B | good omens is back!! (@ineffablexb) June 7, 2023

we were sooo naive to think they were going to be just a established couple jskdmjkg the man who wrote good omens 2 is the man that said that the perfect romance is pining and more pining, he won’t make it that easy and i LOVE HIM FOR IT — Mal J Fell ☀️ // 50 days until Good Omens 2 (@SunnyB_stard) June 7, 2023

EVERYBODY SAY THANK YOU NEIL GAIMAN, MICHAEL SHEEN AND THE REST OF THE GOOD OMENS WRITERS RIGHT NOW! #GO2Spoilers #GoodOmens2 pic.twitter.com/GmrancAHKz — Envil ⚡GOOD OMENS JULY 28TH! (@darkwillowz) June 7, 2023

GOOD OMENS 2 A ROMCOM SEQUEL pic.twitter.com/Qa0G08l0bs — rike ✨ olivia colman slapped my arm (@THEFAVOURITE_) June 7, 2023

“his demon buddy” yeah sure pic.twitter.com/sfCdKnuP9o — 🏹Ryan🌼(TV)• GOOD OMENS S2 OUT ON JULY 28TH!!! (@makeupfakelove) June 8, 2023

good omens season two looks fucking fire, THE QUEERS ARE WINNING — Cody (@monkeyman985) June 8, 2023

we’re getting a continuation of the church scene and please, the parallels, Gabriel’s words over that part of the trailer AND AZIRAPHALE’S GAZE BEING THE SAME LOOK OF LOVE AND ADORATION AS IN THE COLD OPENING I – #GoodOmens2 pic.twitter.com/XUqAD26MRG — rike ✨ olivia colman slapped my arm (@THEFAVOURITE_) June 7, 2023

THEY ARE FUCKING INSANE FOR THIS #GoodOmens2 pic.twitter.com/3TlM5teogh — sick boy (@waystarrs) June 7, 2023

Here’s to Crowley and Aziraphale finally getting together!

Good Omens season two arrives on Prime Video on 28 July. Season one is available to stream now.