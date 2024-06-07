As part of Pride month, we asked PinkNews readers who their gay awakening was – and the answers revealed a lot.

A queer awakening is unforgettable and different for everyone. It may have happened to you when you were a child, or later in life, but the moment remains crystal clear in most people’s mind.

Some note an actor or singer, while others praise an obscure cartoon character or even a high ponytail! Regardless, everyone’s moment is valid.

The entire cast of The Mummy

L-R John Hannah, Brendan Fraser and Oded Fehr take on an ancient curse in The Mummy. (Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images)

This was one of the more popular responses.

But when you’ve got Rachel Weisz, Brendan Fraser, Oded Fehr and Patricia Velsquez in the same movie, it’s pretty difficult to disagree.

Add the fact they’re fighting to the death over Ancient Egyptian artefacts… we need to sit down for a second.

Jessica Rabbit in Who Framed Roger Rabbit?

“Need I say more?” one person asked of Jessica Rabbit, and our response is: “No, you really don’t.”

That hair, that dress. Those eyelashes. Jessica may have just been drawn that way, but she’s been drawing people out of closets all over the world since Who Framed Roger Rabbit? premiered in 1988.

Scooby-Doo‘s Velma in lycra

Velma, played by Linda Cardellini, sported a hot lycra look in Scooby Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed. (YouTube/movieclips)

“Red-spandex Velma…”

Y’all are thirsty for some Lycra Velma. And we can’t blame you. To be honest, she’s just as much of a babe sans lycra. Velma, we thank you for solving our queer mystery.

The Addams Family‘s Gomez Addams

“Realised I was trans because I wanted to look like Gomez Addams so badly,” one PinkNews reader revealed.

Played by Raul Julia, he’s spooky, he’s dapper, he’s a good dad. We’re fully on board with the Gomez yearning.

Sigourney Weaver

Sigourney Weaver played the warden in Holes. (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

“In Holes. I couldn’t figure out if I wanted to be her or be with her.”

The film might be remembered for launching the big-screen career of Shia LeBeouf, but it was the cruel warden who won our hearts. Waiting for her first appearance 40 minutes deep into that 2003 movie is torture, but it’s a pain we’re willing to endure.

Mira Nova in Buzz Lightyear of Star Command

You love a ginger…

We can’t lie, this one took a Google. But we see the vision and we respect it. She has it all. A hot-headed princess who is an expert pilot? She’s an intergalactic Amelia Earhart.

Chicago‘s ‘Cell-block tango‘

We had it coming…

And by it, we mean a queer awakening in the form of six murderous women singing about why they bumped off their husbands.

Bugs Bunny

As a kid, Bugs Bunny was my bisexual awakening. Seriously, he rocked as a queen. pic.twitter.com/iQGbF9opYa — 🌙🐺Chaotic Brush🐺🌙 (@brush_of_chaos) June 5, 2024

A carrot munching, wig-wearing bisexual icon, if you ask us.

Do we need to mention his relationship with Daffy Duck?

Paramore’s Hayley Williams

A singer and another redhead.

If there was a Venn diagram of queer awakenings and redheads, the crossover would be huge.

Doctor Who star David Tennant

David Tennant as the 10th Doctor. (BBC)

Another popular one.

He won us over as the 10th Doctor and kept us fed as Crowley in Good Omens. If that’s not enough, he’s now a huge ally for the LGBTQ+ community.

And, well, google what Billie Piper had to say about his, ahem, sonic screwdriver.

Claire Richards’ high ponytail

It's a cinematic masterpiece. How it hasn't won Best Cinematography yet I'll never understand. Keeping my fingers crossed for OFS next 🤞 pic.twitter.com/048ElPQ1BK — Marina (@mimmer83) March 16, 2022

“Nothing screams gay more than the way that high pony swished when Claire performed. Steps are already pretty gay, but that high pony sends me into another dimension.”

A gay high pony? We recommend you also see Beyoncé, Ariana Grande, Madonna, Rihanna…

Sarah Michelle Gellar in Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Gay people are like “she saved my life” and it's Sarah Michelle Gellar as Buffy Summers pic.twitter.com/vOpFhHJuww — Slayerfest 98: A Queer Podcast (@slayerfestx98) March 10, 2024

Buffy knows What You Did Last Summer, and she knows it was Daphne.

We had so many responses for Buffy, Daphne and Helen Shivers. Also, what a name: Helen Shivers…

You might have loved her as a vampire-slaying queen, or wanted to fill those purple go-go boots when she was hunting down baddies alongside the scaredy-cat dog Scooby Doo… either way: Sarah, we owe a lot to you.