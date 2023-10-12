In the lead-up to Black Friday, RoseSkinCo is offering 25 per cent off and free shipping on its grooming essentials.

If you opt to remove your body hair, you’ve likely tried almost every method in the book to get your skin feeling soft, smooth, and itch-free.

But, shaving can be inconvenient, laser is expensive and waxing hurts like hell. Enter: RoseSkinCo and its new method of permanent hair removal that promises to transform your grooming routine.

Founded in 2019, RoseSkinCo creates innovative at-home products that make beauty simple for everyone.

The brand is best known for its IPL Hair Removal handset, Lumi, which delivers noticeable results after just four uses.

The best part is you can score it for 25 per cent off in the leadup to Pink Friday sales – the brand’s version of Black Friday.

How does the Lumi work?

Customers have given the Lumi five-star reviews. (RoseSkinCo)

The Lumi device uses IPL (intense pulsed light) to give you touchably smooth skin. It works in a similar way to laser, in that it targets unwanted hair at the root and destroys it – however, it’s safer and easier to do it at home.

You can use the FDA-approved device anywhere you want to remove hair, including your armpits, legs, face, arm, and nether regions. Simply give the desired area a (pain-free) ‘flash’, and say hello to your best, fuzz-free life.

While full results can be expected in about 12 weeks, many find that they see noticeable changes after just their first session.

Not only is the Lumi more convenient and less awkward than in-salon treatments, it’s also far more cost-effective. For a one-off payment of £143.25 (with your discount), you’ll achieve permanent hair removal.

What do customers say about Lumi?

RoseSkinCo has hundreds of positive reviews from customers who can’t get enough of the Lumi .

One raved about the convenience of the product, writing: “The Lumi changes the game for at-home hair removal. It’s so quick and easy to use and not painful at all.”

In another five-star review, a customer said: “First of all, I see results after EVERY use and the hair grows back less and less and weaker – it’s so satisfying to see! Also, I decide when I can be bothered to actually do it, not waiting for an appointment – without even leaving the comfort of my home.”

Others love how the Lumi helps them say goodbye to irritated skin and ingrown hairs: “THIS IS THE BEST! I love how I don’t get irritation anymore when I shave, my skin feels so smooth!!”

What deals are available on RoseSkinCo?

In the leadup to Pink Friday, RoseSkinCo is offering 25 per cent off its full range, plus free shipping. As well as the Lumi, you can get your hands on the 4D automatic shaver, deep exfoliating gloves, and other bodycare products for your sleekest skin yet.

To grab your discount, simply shop the website between 1 November and 20 November – no code needed.