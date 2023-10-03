Emma Sleep launches early Black Friday sale with 55 percent off

Emma Sleep has launched an early Black Friday sale with up to 55 percent off sitewide.

The Better Sleep Sale includes the bestselling Original Plus Mattress and the all-new Zero Gravity mattress.

Whether you’ve been waking up stiff or your current bed feels too cramped, life is too short to settle for a poor night’s sleep – and luckily, you don’t have to wait a moment longer to upgrade your slumber.

From now until 25 October, Emma Sleep is beating the Black Friday rush by offering up to 55 per cent off its hit range of mattresses at www.emma-sleep.com.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

In addition to its beloved mattress range, the sale also includes other popular buys like the Signature Bed Frame, Sofa Bed and Premium Pillow.

You can also get your hands on bedding bundles, duvets, weighted blankets and mattress toppers, which are also marked down.

Read on to find out which products are on sale right now.

Which mattresses are discounted in Emma Sleep’s Better Sleep Sale?

Emma’s NextGen Premium Mattress offers comfort and support, the best of both worlds. (Emma Sleep)

Emma Sleep’s entire mattress range prioritises three key features: comfort, firmness and support. So, you can rest assured any selection is a smart one. That said, below are some of the sleep brand’s newest products that are currently on sale:

Emma Sleep’s newly launched Zero Gravity mattress is well-known overseas for offering a weightless sleep experience, akin to drifting through the stars.

It also offers total pressure relief thanks to its three-zone pocket spring system, as well as a foam layer that adapts to movement to prevent any nighttime disturbances from your sleep partner.

Hot sleepers will want to check out the new Luxe Cooling mattress that guarantees a sweat-free sleep.

Meanwhile, the NextGen Premium mattress combines comfort, support and breathability for a restful sleep, no matter the season.

Emma Sleep’s Signature Bed Frame is also on sale from £256.60 for a double, while its Sofa Bed is up to 30 per cent off.

Alternatively, if you’re on a mission to update your bedroom suite, Emma’s Better Sleep Sale has a selection of great bundle offers.

For instance, you can grab the Emma Comfort Sleep Bedroom Set, which comes with a bed base, NextGen Premium Mattress, two of the Emma Premium Pillows, the Cloud Duvet, Premium Topper and Under Bed Storage Set. Pricing starts from just £828.14 for a double.

Otherwise, you can opt for Emma’s Original Plus mattress bundle, which comes with one or two Emma Premium pillows depending on which size bed you choose, and a matching Cloud Duvet. Pricing starts from £300.30 for a UK single up to £593.45 for a EU queen.

What makes Emma Sleep’s mattresses special?

One thing that sets Emma Sleep apart from other mattress brands is how easy it is to unpack.

Each mattress is delivered vacuum-sealed in a compact box that’s simple to pull apart. From the moment you remove its plastic packaging, the mattress will begin to expand until it reaches its full, plush glory.

Another great thing about Emma Sleep? The brand offers a 10-year guarantee and a 200 nights risk-free trial. So, if you’re not 100 per cent thrilled with your pick, you’re welcome to return it for your money back. The brand will even come pick up your mattress free of charge before issuing a full refund.

You can also opt for Emma Sleep to take away your old mattress, to save you from the trouble of disposing of it yourself. The brand’s partners will ensure it’s recycled properly, giving you the ultimate peace of mind.

What do customers think of Emma Sleep’s mattresses?

Customers have nothing but good things to say about the mattresses. (Emma Sleep)

Emma Sleep’s mattresses have no shortage of glowing five-star reviews, with one even proclaiming, “I can hardly believe the difference my new mattress has made to my sleep.”

Another said of its ergonomic support: “I didn’t realise how bad my back had become until I got the new mattress. It provides firm support and is also comfortable.”

In another five-star review, one happy customer declared: “Best sleep EVER. Sooo comfy. You just want to stay in bed.”

Ready to give yourself the gift of a better night’s sleep? To shop Emma Sleep’s Better Sleep Sale, head on over to www.emma-sleep.com.