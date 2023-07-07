Amazon Prime Day 2023 to feature discounts on Lovehoney products

Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner – and you can bag these Lovehoney deals.

The annual day of deals returns on 11 July and gives Prime customers the chance to get some deals on tech, homeware, Amazon’s own products and even sex toys.

Yes, shoppers can get some discounts on Lovehoney products this year, as they’re available to buy on Amazon.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

So, what Lovehoney products will be featured in the Prime Day sales?

There’s four to choose from so far, with Lovehoney’s own Bionic Bullet Rabbit Vibrating Cock Ring, which will be priced at £13.99.

Lovehoney discounts will be available in the Prime Day sale.

There’s also Lovehoney’s Floral Fantasy 2 in 1 Rose Clitoral Sucking Toy & G-Spot Vibrator, for £41.99.

Their popular Womanizer collab will also be included in the Prime Day sale. Shoppers can bag the Starlet Clitoral Sucking Toy, which will be 40 percent off at £35.

The second Womanizer product is the Clitoral Sucking Toy, which will be discounted to £68 from the original price of £99.99.

They’re not the only sexual wellness brand taking part in the Prime Day sale.

Hello Cake’s lube range is also included in the Prime Day sale.

Customers can also get 20 percent off products from Hello Cake including their silicone lube, natural lube and a variety of condoms.

Other products with 20 percent off include the So-Low Lotion, designed for people with penises to improve their “me time”, Toy Wonder, a water-based lube designed to not drip off toys, and Tush Cush for anal fun that keeps your skin moisturised and prevents any tears.

To shop and find out more head to amazon.co.uk and read below.

The official dates have been announced by Amazon, and Prime Day will officially take place on 11-12 July.

The Prime Day page features different sections including, today’s deals, gaming is better with Prime, Amazon Outlet so shoppers can “get the most of Prime Day“.

The only time the sale hasn’t taken place in July is in 2020 and 2021 as it was rescheduled due to the pandemic.

How do I access the deals?

To access Prime Day deals, you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member. This costs £7.99/$14.99 per month or £79/$139 per year.

If you’re a new subscriber to Amazon Prime then you can take advantage of the 30-day free trial to access the deals. Once Prime Day is finished you can cancel your subscription free-of-charge or continue it.

This is only available if you’ve never been a member before, so if you’ve signed up in the past you won’t get a 30-day free trial.

Other membership benefits include free shipping, access to Prime Video and early chances to access Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

To sign up and find out more head to amazon.co.uk or amazon.com.