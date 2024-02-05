Saltburn star Jacob Elordi is reportedly being investigated by police in Australia following an alleged assault.

Reports in Australian publication The Sunday Telegraph allege that the actor, who has also starred in Priscilla and The Kissing Booth, was involved in an altercation with KIIS FM radio host Joshua Fox.

The report suggests that the incident took place outside the Clovelly Hotel in Sydney after Elordi become frustrated with questions Fox posed to him.

On The Kyle And Jackie O Show, Fox claimed that Elordi asked him to stop filming him. He added that he asked the Saltburn star to fill an empty jar with his bathwater, referencing the notorious scene wherein Oliver (Barry Keoghan) drinks the remains of Felix’s (Jacob Elordi) water as it goes down the plughole after he’s masturbated.

Fox said he subsequently stopped filming but claimed that Elordi was “right in my face and his two boys [friends] are beside me”, adding: “It was kind of scary.”

Fox also claimed Elordi pushed him against the wall and put his hands on his throat.

Jacob Elordi at the LA premiere of ‘Saltburn’. (Frazer Harrison/Getty)

The radio host said he hadn’t decided whether to file a police statement but had been in conversation with the New South Wales Police.

“Officers attached to Eastern Beaches Police Area Command are investigating after a man was allegedly assaulted outside a hotel in Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs,” New South Wales Police confirmed to news.com.au.

“Police were told about 3.30pm on Saturday 3 February 2024, a 32-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by a 26-year-old man. The man did not sustain any injuries.”

Elordi’s role in Saltburn has seen him sweep nominations for two awards at the BAFTAs, including the Rising Star Award and Best Supporting Actor. Elsewhere, he’s been nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the AACTA Awards on 8 February, which is understood to be the reason for his travelling back to Australia.

PinkNews has contacted representatives of Jacob Elordi for comment.