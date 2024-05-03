Rebel Wilson says Pitch Perfect 4 is ‘being developed’, and we will be seated

Get your vocals warmed up and ready, because Rebel Wilson has said that Pitch Perfect 4 is in the works.

The third and last movie in the series, Pitch Perfect 3, hit cinemas seven years ago. Fans have well and truly waited long enough for a continuation of Fat Amy (Wilson), Beca (Anna Kendrick), Chloe (Brittany Snow), Aubrey (Anna Camp) and the rest of The Barden Bellas’ shenanigans.

In a new interview, the Australian actor – who described her sexuality as “fluid” – said that a fourth instalment is “being developed”.

“Hopefully there’s a fourth one in the works. There is one being developed,” she said to BBC Radio 2’s Gaby Roslin.

“I mean, I know we’re older now, so I don’t exactly know what the storyline’s going to be… I guess they’ve got to get the script right first, which is the age-old dilemma.”

Wilson added: “I absolutely loved making those movies – we’re all still friends, all of us girls – they’re just so joyful. I think what people see on the screen is just us having a laugh.

“It wasn’t really acting because I love singing and dancing, and I just loved hanging out with that cast so, so much. It was really fun.”

However, Universal Pictures has not yet confirmed the news.

The trilogy also sees characters Cynthia Rose (Easter Dean), Lilly (Hana Mae Lee) and the a cappella group The Treblemakers, comprising Jesse (Skylar Astin), Bumper (Adam DeVine), Benji (Ben Platt), Donald (Utkarsh Ambudkar) and more.

The franchise returned to screens in 2022 for the TV series Bumper in Berlin, focusing on DeVine’s character as he took to Germany to renew his music career. However, a second season was cancelled due to last year’s Hollywood strikes.