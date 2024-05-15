Trans TV icon Ella Morgan and Jade Goody’s son Bobby Brazier spark romance rumours after ‘kiss’

20-year-old Bobby Brazier, the son of late Big Brother star Jade Goody and presenter Jeff Brazier, reportedly locked lips with Married At First Sight star Ella Morgan (29) at the BAFTAs after party earlier this week.

Bobby Brazier, who appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2023 and who plays Freddie Slater in hit soap EastEnders, is said to have kissed Ella Morgan “a number of times” during the event.

A partygoer said: “Bobby and Ella were going for it, it was a proper snog and he went back a couple of times for more,” according to The Sun.

They added: “They were sharing flirty banter and then they pulled each other to one side for a snog by the bar. Later, they had their arms wrapped around each other for another snog, too.”

For the benefit of US readers, “snog” means “make out”, and The Sun is… a not-always-reliable news source. Having said that – the tabloid did include photos that appeared to show pair “snogging” in their article.

Layton Williams and Bobby Brazier attend the 2024 BAFTA Television Awards on May 12, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Shane Anthony Sinclair/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)

The reports have led to speculation that the celebrities are now a couple, however there’s no confirmation of that. After all, not every pair of people who make out at a party end up dating.

You may like to watch

Other claims have been circulating that the pair have been “flirting for months” and exchanging messages on social media, however Bobby doesn’t follow Ella on Instagram – a fact that has been described as a “brutal snub” by The Mirror, rather than just an oversight.

Ella Morgan shot to fame on Married At First Sight UK in 2023 – she made history as the first transgender participant, explaining at the time that it was “so much more” than just getting married and was “a big deal for someone who has transitioned“.

Ella Morgan at the PinkNews Awards (Getty)

She was matched up with Nathanial Valentino but found herself attracted to JJ Slater, who was matched with Bianca Petronzi. When their relationships fizzled out and they left the experiment, Ella and JJ returned as a new couple. It didn’t last, and JJ is now dating former glamour model turned presenter Katie Price.

JJ Slater had to defend his relationship with Ella Morgan in the past after receiving homophobic and transphobic abuse from people on social media due to him dating a trans woman.

Ella Morgan is also a trans rights advocate who uses her platform to speak out about issues affecting the community. She didn’t transition until after she left school at 16, but during her time there teachers allowed her to use a different changing facility and play sports with the girls – all of which helped her feel “free”.

“I just felt like one of the girls and it was amazing,” she added.

She recently said the government’s controversial guidance for schools on trans pupils would have effectively kept her in the closet, and warned of the negative impact it will have on trans youth.

“Instead of talking for trans people, they should listen to us in our experiences rather than making decisions for us without hearing us or our stories. That’s what really bugs me,” she told PinkNews.