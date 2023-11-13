Strictly Come Dancing viewers have reacted with shock after contestant Bobby Brazier appeared to confirm live on air that he has a partner.

Eastenders star Bobby Brazier, 20, made the off-the-cuff comment following his routine with dance partner, 34-year-old professional Dianne Buswell, during Saturday night’s show (11 November).

The pair, one of eight remaining couples still fighting it out in the BBC dance contest, performed the American Smooth to 5 Seconds of Summer’s song, “Ghost of You”.

Bobby and Diane received fairly positive critiques following the routine, but, ever the critic, Craig Revel-Horwood said Bobby had let the performance down with the way he was using his hands.

Following the critiques, host Claudia Winkleman joked that Bobby had been doing the performance “in his sleep”.

In response, Brazier said that he had “woke up one morning doing this,” waving his hands about in imitation of the dance routine. “I woke myself up doing that. Crazy,” he added.

Then, in a moment that didn’t go unnoticed by Strictly fans, Brazier continued: “And then the week before, the person that I shared the bed with, I turned, and I said, ‘This is the industrial twist’.”

Bobby’s fellow celebrity contestants and professionals burst into laughter at the candid remark, with Winkleman knowingly asking “Who wants to pull on that string?” as the conversation was swiftly moved on.

Strictly fanatics have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the cheeky comment, and speculate over who Bobby could have been referring to.

“‘The person I share a bed with…’ we’ll all be wondering who,” wrote one person, along with the shifty eyes emoji.

i can’t stop watching lubas face when bobby said ‘the..the person i shared a bed with’ gal was shook 😭😭😭😭 — ash ☀︎︎ (@ashasmushtuk) November 11, 2023

"The person i shared a bed with" 😭😂 love bobby #Strictly — Michelle 🌿 (@Michelle_clo) November 11, 2023

“’The person I share a bed with…Bobby! *Madly googling if Joe and Diane are still together*,” another wrote, theorising that Buswell and her partner, YouTuber Joe Sugg, might have called it quits.

“BOBBY TIME AND PLACE,” a third exclaimed, alongside the laughing emoji.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday 18 November.