Tina Knowles says Beyoncé was bullied growing up: ‘She was very shy’

It might be hard to believe that Beyoncé wasn’t always the confident performer she is today, but Tina Knowles has revealed that her daughter was bullied growing up.

The “II Most Wanted” hitmaker may have made history with Cowboy Carter, but her mother spoke about her relationship with Beyoncé, revealing that the singer was “shy” in her youth.

Speaking about her relationship with the pop-turned-country singer, the Knowles matriarch said as per a video for Vogue: “She was very shy, and she got bullied a bit.

“But the day that she stood up for someone — she didn’t stand up for herself she stood up for them. I’m getting emotional talking about it. I was just, I couldn’t have been more proud of her.”

Knowles also spoke about her younger daughter, singer Solange, saying that “she’s always been an activist”.

The businesswoman – who inspired Beyoncé’s hair care line – also talked about the Destiny’s Child bandmate, Kelly Rowland, whom she considers a daughter. The singer moved in with the Knowles family in her youth.

“Kelly was always this kid that just tried to protect everybody,” Knowles added. “I have a memory of her with her best friend Barbara and her being a mediator and just being this little peacemaker.”

Knowles has long considered Destiny’s Child alum Kelly Rowland (left) a daughter to her, too (pictured with Beyoncé and Michelle Williams). (Getty)

“Each child is different! But all so special. I believe kids are born with their personalities,” she wrote on Instagram. “My three girls All handled things very differently. Learn their personalities and respect their individuality.

“Never compare the negatives, always praise the positive differences and pay attention to the things that you can brag about them. They love it and it encourages positive behaviour.”

It comes as Knowles defended Rowland after she scolded a security guard at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

“And just like that, she @kellyrowland graces another carpet with her amazing glorious beauty, class and grace!!!! Sipping Champagne and living her best life,” Knowles wrote beneath a video of the “Commander” singer at the annual amfAR Gala.

“This just goes to show that one silly monkey, don’t stop no-show!!! on to bigger and and better things,” she concluded.