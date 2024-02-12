Buckle up, b*tches. Beyoncé just announced that she’s in her country girl era with the announcement of her upcoming album Act II, so now we’re in our country girl era.

The singer dropped the news during this year’s Super Bowl via an advertisement with internet provider Verizon. In the announcement ad, the Renaissance star tried to break the internet with a very Bey Hive spin on pop-culture moments. She ran for President of the United States, became BarBey and introduced a robot version of the Queen Bey herself.

“Okay, they ready,” she concluded at the end. “Drop the new music.”

Following the ad, the Crazy In Love hitmaker then shared a video on her Instagram, revealing the title of her new single, Texas Hold Em. The clip then ended with “Act II”, which appears to be a continuation of the Renaissance trilogy, as well as the date the album will drop.

The singer also released her second single from the upcoming album, 16 Carriages. In 2022, Beyoncé announced that her Renaissance album would be the first of a trilogy, so part two was always impending.

Although her upcoming release will mark the first full country album for the singer, it’s not the first time she’s flirted with the genre. The singer was raised in the country music hotspot of Houston, Texas, and much of her previous album art and imagery has drawn inspiration from her roots.

The track Daddy Lessons from her 2016 album Lemonade was an undeniable country bop. However, the track was rejected by The Recording Academy when submitted for Grammy consideration by the singer at the time.

Of course, her husband Jay-Z slammed the academy this year for never awarding the singer with Album of the Year, despite winning 32 Grammys to date.

“I don’t want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than everyone and never won Album of the Year.”

Jay-Z continued, “So even by your own metrics, that doesn’t work. Think about that. The most Grammys; never won Album of the Year. That doesn’t work.”

Beyonce’s album Act II is set to be released on 29 March.