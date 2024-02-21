Beyoncé’s hair-care line Cécred finally arrives

Beyoncé’s hair-care line Cécred is finally here, people! Her new line of products arrived on the brand’s website on 20 February, and it’s safe to say that we’re pretty excited.

The pop-turned-country singer teased a potential beauty brand project back in May 2023, when the hype began.

On 7 February, Queen Bey then posted an Instagram reel in collaboration with the hair brand, showcasing people at various stages of having their hair washed, cut and styled, alongside vintage clips of the Knowles family in Tina Knowles’s 90s hair salon. “Hair is sacred. The journey begins Feb 20. Visit CECRED.COM,” the post read.

Now, Cécred’s debut line has finally launched. The Foundation Collection includes eight products made to nourish all hair types, including coily, curly, and straight, with formulations including rich oils and butters. Where do we sign up?

There are in-shower products, including a Clarifying Shampoo and Scalp Scrub (£31) which removes buildup from the scalp (hello, home head spa day!), a Hydrating Shampoo (£25) which features hyaluronic acid, a Moisturising Deep Conditioner (£31) which includes African oils and shea butter to moisturise and detangle those ends, and a Reconstructing Treatment Mask (£34) with the line’s patent-pending bioactive keratin ferment to soothe damage.

If that’s not enough hair-care goodness, then look no further than the Fermented Rice & Rose Protein Ritual (£42) which includes four treatments to be used on a one-a-month basis. Then, there’s also the Moisture Sealing Lotion (£31) which locks in moisture, fights frizz, seals split ends and styles hair with a soft hold (literally doing the most). The Nourishing Hair Oil (£36), however, seals in moisture and adds a soft, natural shine with no silicone fillers.

You may like to watch

The singer first revealed her new haircare venture back in 2023, when she posted a carousel on Instagram of photos of her sitting in front of her vanity whilst curling her hair. Very few people have been trusted with styling Beyoncé’s hair, including her mother Tina Knowles-Lawson, and her long-time stylists Neal Farinah and Kim Kimble.

“Having learned so much on my own hair journey, I’ve always dreamed of carrying on her legacy. I can’t wait for you to experience what I’ve been creating,” she said at the time.

You can get your hands on Beyoncé’s hair-care line at Cécred.com now.