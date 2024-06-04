Musician Sam Smith has launched a new LGBTQ+ charity to help “secure a happy home” for queer people.

The 32-year-old “Unholy” hitmaker, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, shared the news via their Instagram page in a post marking the beginning of Pride month.

“Myself and my team are in the process of building a charitable foundation to provide support for people within the LGBTQIA+ community,” they wrote, revealing that the charity will be called “The Pink House”.

“It will be called The Pink House, named after the house that I grew up in; my childhood home. I want it to be a useful resource for all queer people, to work towards helping secure a happy home for all,” the singer continued, sharing an image which appears to be the charity’s logo.

“The doors to The Pink House will be opening soon, and everyone is welcome.”

On the charity’s website, Smith promises that The Pink House will be a “safe creative space” for queer people and their allies “to visit at any time”.

“We are creating a space for the trans, queer, the whole LGBTQIA+ community, and our friends and allies. Here, we are all welcome and can feel safe without judgement,” Smith’s post on the site reads.

“The Pink House is a safe creative space, free to visit anytime, filled with shared experience and pathways to better wellbeing. Here you will find information and help touching upon all aspects of queer life.

“The Pink House is built in celebration of all queer people, and is designed to be a happy home for all.”

At the time of writing, it is uncertain whether The Pink House will be a physical or virtual space, and if it’s the former, where the charity will be based.

Fans of the five-time Grammy winning artist have showered them with praise following their announcement, urging that the initiative will “save and change lives”.

“This will make such a difference for so many people. You have a true heart of gold,” commented one fan, as RuPaul’s Drag Race UK finalist Jonbers Blonde added: “Love this. Happy Pride.”

“I knew somehow that you would do something like this one day. It’s so pure that you named it after your house where you grew up. That’s a good name for a safe space,” a third fan noted.

Another added: “Thank you for using resources and privilege to protect and uplift the community.”

Sam Smith’s partner, designer Christian Cowan, simply left several love heart emojis in the comment section.

Since coming out as gay in 2014 and non-binary in 2019, Sam Smith has used continually used their platform to uplift trans and non-binary folk – despite facing intense backlash for doing so.

During their recent Gloria World Tour in support of their fourth album Gloria, Smith paid a small, sweet tribute to murdered trans teenager Brianna Ghey, emblazoning her name on one of their tour outfit headpieces.