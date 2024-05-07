Sam Smith made their red carpet debut at the 2024 Met Gala with their partner Christian Cowan in tow, as the pair wowed in a matching couple moment.

The non-binary singer – known for integrating both masculine and feminine looks – marked their first appearance at the Met Gala on the night, wearing a custom creation by their partner Cowan.

In recent red carpet moments, Smith has rallied up the gays with a skirt and heels look at the British Fashion Awards, as well as that jaw-dropping latex balloon look at the 2023 Brit Awards.

However, the “Unholy” singer made a notably pared-down fashion choice in the coordinating suit at the Met Gala 2024, with Cowan designing the cream tuxedo for himself, and the black version for Smith which boasted a sheer chiffon skirt.

Cowan (left) designed their Met Gala look for both himself and Smith (right). (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The official dress code on the night was “The Garden of Time”, inspired by J.G Ballard’s 1962 short story of the same name. Cowan drew inspiration from the “old-world tailoring” of the 1940s, made famous by LGBTQ+ icon Oscar Wilde.

The designer added real red roses dipped into 24-carat gold and sterling silver to “celebrate both Sam I’s heritage” which served as the fastening for the suits, the designer told Vogue.

You may like to watch

“Oscar Wilde, a queer icon. We’re both queer and British, so an English rose… I thought it was perfect,” said Cowan.

The singer’s rose detail fastening had a sweet hidden meaning. (Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

The rose detailing also harked back to the “early days” of their relationship – when the pair were reported to be linked in December 2022. “Early on in our days, I gave Sam a metal-plated rose,” Cowan said to the outlet. “So it was a nod to that moment.”

Speaking on the future of fashion, Smith added that they were excited to be able to find “clothes in my sizes in stores. And just to be able to go into shops, anywhere and be able to wear the girls’ clothes.”