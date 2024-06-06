Atomic Kitten singer Natasha Hamilton has seen your “You don’t have to shout” memes, and she’s more than here for them.

While the star is best-known for being one third of the noughties girl band who had hits including “Whole Again” and “Eternal Flame”, in 2015, she opted for a stint on Celebrity Big Brother in the UK.

She finished third but her most notable moment came during an argument with gay US reality TV star Austin Armacost.

After he called fellow housemate and model Janice Dickinson a “c**t” and a “bad mother”, Hamilton lost her temper, screaming: “You don’t have to shout!”

natasha hamilton you don’t have to shout why are you shouting at me? celebrity big brother cbb cbbuk bbuk funny meme reaction video pic.twitter.com/5mfqlsOwG2 — reaction videos (@memepatissier) March 30, 2020

To this day, Hamilton’s vein-popping response is retweeted by queer X/Twitter users as a reaction meme.

Speaking exclusively to PinkNews following the release of her first solo single “Edge Of Us”, Hamilton reflected on the meme and her status as an official ‘hun’ – or as she called it, being part of the “jeans and a nice top” gang.

You may like to watch

“I love it,” she said. “My ‘You don’t have to shout!’ meme… it’s quite funny, because as my kids have gotten older, they send me [it] – my older boys are like: ‘What the hell is going on?’ And I’m just like, ‘Yeah, mummy’s a meme’.”

Hamilton knows that her becoming a meme is very much in good faith.

Natasha Hamilton is quite happy being a meme. (Getty)

“I love a bit of banter. I can totally take the p*ss out of myself. It’s brilliant,” she said.

“When I look back at that, I’m like: ‘It’s psychotic’, [but] going into the Big Brother house will [turn] you into a complete psychopath. I was so sleep-deprived and Austin used to come in and out the bedroom – my bed was right next to the door. I just lost my s**t.

“But we are friends, we still text occasionally,” she added.

Following the release of her debut single, Hamilton has big plans for the next step of her comeback, including an EP in July and a solo album next year.

EDGE OF US IS OUT NOW!



Listen here: https://t.co/6fHs5j0ouD



The music video drops next Thursday on my YouTube channel, so make sure to subscribe here: https://t.co/eeLCZ95h8U



I can't wait to hear what your thoughts! #NewMusic pic.twitter.com/i26KliHfsM — Natasha Hamilton (@NatashaOfficial) May 31, 2024

And, if the stars align, she’s up for performing at LGBTQ+ music festival Mighty Hoopla, and may even be heading to RuPaul’s Drag Race UK as a guest judge.

“Hell yes, I’d absolutely love to be on the panel. I watch it with my kids, my kids love it as well,” she said. “We’ll see what happens.”

“Edge Of Us” is available now.