Russell Tovey reunites with Looking director for Pet Shop Boys’ queer new video

Russell Tovey is a roller-disco daddy in the video for the Pet Shop Boys’ latest single, “A New Bohemia”, reuniting with All Of Us Strangers director Andrew Haigh.

As far as combinations go, Tovey, Haigh – who directed the star in Looking – and the Pet Shops is about as gay as it gets.

Set in the LGBTQ+ haven of Margate, the music video is directed by Haigh, who also directed the TV film version of Looking in 2016.

Tovey does his best roller-disco daddy impression in the Dreamland amusement arcade on the town’s sea front, as Pet Shop Boys Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe sing about the glory days of yore.

The pair later return to the arcade after what looks like a suspiciously cheerful funeral, with everyone dressed in black and dancing around the beach.

Tovey then pairs up with another disco daddy, and artist Tracey Emin.

You may like to watch

Being Human star Tovey, who also appeared alongside Kylie in the 2007 Doctor Who Christmas special “Voyage of the Damned”, took to Instagram to pay tribute to the director and the pop duo, writing: “Very proud to work with my mate [Andrew Haigh] again, this time for the music video of amazing [Pet Shop Boys] new single.

“Had the best time shooting this a few weeks back. Thanks to my dancing partner for life [Emin], thanks Neil, Chris, Andrew… bringing the Margate magic always.”

The single from the Pet Shops’ new album Nonetheless, “Loneliness” was released in January, and the music video featured naked men in showers, as well as some cruising shenanigans. The second single, “Dancing Star,” paid tribute to gay ballet legend Rudolf Nureyev.

The Pet Shop Boys will be on tour later this year.