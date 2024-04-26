Pet Shop Boys are embarking on a headline UK tour in 2024 – and this is how to get tickets.

The legendary duo will bring their Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live tour to arenas across the UK this June. June.

Fans can now get their hands on Pet Shop Boys tickets via Ticketmaster.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

It’s been confirmed that the group will play shows at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro, Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena and Birmingham’s Utilita Arena.

They’ll then head to Manchester’s new venue Co-op Live and finish up at Belfast’s SSE Arena on 11 June.

You may like to watch

The duo will then headline a residency at London’s Royal Opera House on 23-27 July.

Fans can expect to hear some classic Pet Shop Boys hits during the set, from “West End Girls” to “You Were Always on My Mind” and “Go West” to “It’s a Sin”.

They’ve also recently released their 15th studio album, Nonetheless which features singles “Loneliness” and “Dancing Star”.

In November 2023 they hit the headlines after they accused Drake of lifting lyrics from their 1986 hit “West End Girls” without permission.

The Canadian rapper dropped his eighth studio album, For All the Dogs, in October and one of the tracks, titled “All the Parties” was flagged by Pet Shop Boys.

In a post on X (Twitter) the duo wrote: “Surprising to hear Drake singing the chorus of ‘West End girls’ in the track ‘All the Parties’ on his new album. No credit given or permission requested.”

As well as their tour it’s also been confirmed the group will headline Isle of Wight Festival alongside The Prodigy and Green Day.

You can find out everything you need to know about Pet Shop Boys’ upcoming tour including ticket details below.

How to get tickets

Tickets for the UK arena tour dates are now available to buy from Ticketmaster.

While tickets for their five night residency at the Royal Opera House in London are available to buy from roh.org.uk.

You can check out the full tour schedule below.