Whoopi Goldberg has shared a major update to Sister Act 3 during an emotional film reunion on The View.

The presenter of the series recently reunited with the cast of Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit to mark the 30th anniversary of the film. Goldberg performed a rendition of “Joyful, Joyful” alongside the cast on the ABC talk show.

The actress embodied her beloved character Sister Mary Clarence once again on the 6 June episode, donning her iconic nun’s habit to deliver the update about the third movie.

“Don’t forget, Sister Act 3 is in the works,” she said. “The script is in and I can’t wait for the day I can say, ‘Come along for the ride,’ because we got that green light!”

'JOYFUL, JOYFUL' 🎶 The stars of 'Sister Act 2' and students from the LaGuardia High School of Music & Art bring the house down with a performance of the hit song from the movie! #SisterAct2Reunion pic.twitter.com/cEICWW3O6c — The View (@TheView) June 6, 2024

In the upcoming film, the award-winning actor is set to reprise her role as Deloris Van Cartier, a former nightclub singer who goes undercover as Sister Mary Clarence, in the third instalment of the beloved franchise.

Goldberg has previously spoken about her dream cast for the third movie, revealing that she would love for Lizzo to be in the movie.

You may like to watch

She said she’s also had her eyes on Keke Palmer and Nicki Minaj to potentially star in the film during an interview on Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha God.

“Hopefully we’ll get it together and get it done sooner rather than later,” Whoopi Goldberg said.

She continued: “I’m going to ask for Keke [Palmer] to come in. I want everybody to come in.

“I want Lizzo to come in. I want everybody. I want the girl with the chest, what’s her name? Nicki [Minaj]! I want Nicki to come.”

DailyMail.com also reported that Goldberg was keen to cast Jennifer Hudson in the third movie.

“One person that Whoopi would like to add to the film is Jennifer Hudson, especially after seeing what Jennifer did with the character when she did Sister Act for Halloween last year on her show,” a source told the outlet.

“It would be a no-brainer to get Jennifer, Whoopi would really love for that to happen.”