Sister Act the Musical announces 2024 UK tour dates

Sister Act the Musical is heading out on a UK tour – and they’ve announced extra dates for 2024.

The hit musical based on the film of the same name is heading to venues across the UK and Ireland.

They’ve announced extra dates for 2024, kicking off on 31 January in Leicester and stopping off in Brighton, Manchester, Birmingham and Nottingham to name a few.

It’ll then finish up on 5 October in Liverpool for a run at the Empire Theatre.

It’s also been confirmed that Landi Oshinowo (Matilda the Musical) is taking over the role of Deloris van Cartier on the tour.

She’ll join Lesley Joseph, who continues as Mother Superior until 25 November, 2023, with future casting to be revealed at a later date.

It’s based on the hit film starring Whoopi Goldberg, and follows aspiring musician Deloris Van Cartier whose life takes an unexpected turn when she witnesses a murder. Under protective custody, she joins a convent, and quickly helps her fellow sisters find their voices.

Sister Act features music by Tony and eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken, lyrics by Glenn Slater, a book by Bill and Cheri Steinkellner, with additional book material by Douglas Carter Beane.

It features songs including “Spread the Love Around”, “Raise Your Voice” and “Sunday Morning Fever” to name a few.

It’ll also return to the West End in March 2024 with Beverley Knight and Alexandra Burke taking on the lead role.

You can find the full Sister Act UK tour schedule, including new 2024 dates below.

How to get Sister Act UK tour tickets

The majority of the tour dates are now on sale, with tickets available from ATG Tickets for select venues or the Sister Act official website.

You can check out individual venue information, including ticket links below.