Sister Act the Musical is returning to London’s West End with a star-studded cast.

The Olivier Award-winning show will open at Dominion Theatre in spring 2024 and star Beverley Knight and Alexandra Burke in the lead role.

The musical will debut on 15 March and run until 31 August, with ticket details being announced soon.

Knight will play Deloris from 15 March to 8 June 2024, while Burke will take over the role from 10 June to 31 August 2024.

The role was previously played by Burke on the UK tour edition of the hit musical in 2016.

While Knight previously starred in the 2022 London run alongside Jennifer Saunders, who played Mother Superior.

Ahead of one show, the singer dedicated her performance to her trans friend and spoke in solidarity to the trans community in an emotional video.

“Particularly my trans friends who right now find life really really tough, I’ll always be a big sister,” Knight said in the clip which she posted on Twitter.

A little message from me ❤️ Xxx pic.twitter.com/ONKtTwhVSH — Beverley Knight💙 (@Beverleyknight) August 25, 2022

The musical is based on the iconic movie of the same name and is a tribute to the universal power of friendship, sisterhood and music tells the hilarious story of the disco diva whose life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a murder.

Under protective custody she is hidden in the one place she won’t be found – a convent.

Disguised as a nun and under the suspicious watch of Mother Superior, Deloris helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own.

It features songs including “Spread the Love Around”, “Raise Your Voice” and “Sunday Morning Fever” to name a few.

The Olivier and Tony Award-nominated musical features original music by Oscar winner Alan Menken, lyrics by Glenn Slater and book by Bill and Cheri Steinkellner.

You can find out how to sign up for Sister Act the Musical ticket details below.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

How to get tickets

Fans can sign up to www.sisteractthemusical.co.uk/london to be the first to hear when tickets go on sale.

Once they go on sale they’ll be available from the likes of Ticketmaster, London Theatre Direct and Love Theatre.