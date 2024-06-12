Caitlyn Jenner has defended her friend, housemate and fellow Republican Sophia Hutchins after the trans socialite branded the LGBTQ+ community “toxic”.

Footage of Trump-supporting Hutchins, who has previously denied being Jenner’s girlfriend, saying she “doesn’t identify at all” with the LGBTQ+ community was shared on X/Twitter over the weekend.

“I know you all want to put everybody in boxes. Here’s who I am: I’m Sophia Hutchins, you can call me whatever you want, you can put me in whatever box you want. The only box I’m putting myself in is I’m a proud Roman Catholic, I’m a proud America First MAGA conservative.

“If you want to talk community, I have a great community of friends in Palm Beach.”

Palm Beach is a town in Florida, home to the Mar-A-Lago resort owed by disgraced former president Donald Trump.

Trump 2024 surrogate and Log Cabin Republicans board member Sophia Hutchins:



“I don’t identify at all with the LGBT community. I reject that.



…The ‘LGBT community’ is bullshit, and it’s not a community I want any part of.



…I think they are some of the most toxic people on… pic.twitter.com/LZhw7e2JdF — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) June 8, 2024

Hutchins, who, like Jenner, is trans, went on to describe the LGBTQ+ community as “bulls**t” and said she wants no part of it.

You may like to watch

“None, none whatsoever. Zero,” she said. “They don’t want me and I don’t want them at all. They are some of the most toxic people on the face of the planet.”

The video caused a divide among LGBTQ+ right-wing voters, who questioned whether Hutchins should remain a board member of the Log Cabin Republicans, an LGBTQ+ organisation that advocates for LGBTQ+ equality.

Jenner then waded in on X/Twitter, saying Hutchins remains on the board because “she gets sh*t done”, adding that she agrees with Hutchins that the LGBTQ+ community “is a joke”.

Jenner continued: “It’s not a community unless you agree [with] the cult. It’s a demographic. You Never-Trumpers attack a loyal Trump supporter, Sophia.”

Are Sophia Hutchins and Caitlyn Jenner dating?

Rumours that Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins, who met in 2015, are dating have been circulating for some time. But Hutchins, 28, has been clear that this is not the case, saying in an interview with The New York Times in 2019: “We were never romantically involved. I don’t feel a need to address my sex life, quite frankly, unless I want to.”

She dispelled rumours again in an interview with People in 2021. “I don’t want controversy,” she said. “I am just trying to live my life. Caitlyn is a parent to me. I have said that a million times. It is a parental, familial relationship. I feel so blessed and humbled to be a part of such an amazing family and that she treats me like a daughter.”

Hutchins previously worked as the chief executive of the Caitlyn Jenner Foundation, which seeks to “promote equality and combat discrimination.” She is now reportedly 74-year-old Jenner’s manager and the founder of sunscreen company Lumasol.