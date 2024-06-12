Pandora releases special edition ‘Pride’ charm for 2024

Pandora has released a special edition Pride Charm to celebrate Pride Month 2024.

The jewellery brand is marking Pride Month with the one-off charm, alongside a donation to Switchboard.

To shop the Pandora Pride Charm and more Pride-ready products head to uk.pandora.net.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The limited edition charm features the word ‘Pride’ in bright red letters across a silver heart.

The exclusive charm is available in the UK and Ireland and is also available alongside a rainbow heart charm in the Pride flag colours.

As well as the special edition Pride charms, Pandora is also highlighting other charms that you can add to your bracelet or necklace to celebrate your identity.

This include the birthstone charms, rainbow dangle charms and circular glass charms, with the latter available in an iridescent rainbow colour.

Pandora’s Pride page also features rainbow dangle charms and colourful glass charms.

To celebrate Pride Month 2024, Pandora has also confirmed a partnership with Switchboard, the national LGBTQ+ support line.

This includes a donation of £20,000 as the organisation marks its 50th anniversary of providing free, confidential support to LGBTQ+ individuals across the UK.

Pandora said: “Through our financial donation, which is not dependent on the sale of Pandora Pride Charms, we

aim to support their mission in helping individuals to navigate LGBTQ+ topics.

“Switchboard provide a safe and confidential space for anyone, regardless of their location or stage in their journey, to discuss matters related to sexuality and gender identity with a commitment to being non-

judgmental, inclusive, empowering, supportive, and informed.”

Switchboard said: “As we celebrate our 50th year, the need for our services remains as crucial as it was when we first began in 1974.

“Last year alone, our volunteers responded to over 15,000 contacts from across the UK, offering support on issues such as coming out, sexuality, gender identity, isolation, and mental health.”

You can shop the Pandora range and find out more about the brand’s Pride Project at uk.pandora.net.

Pandora follows up a number of big name brands that have released a Pride Month collection alongside a donation to an LGBTQ+ organisation.

This includes the likes of Levi’s, Primark, American Eagle and Abercrombie & Fitch to name a few.