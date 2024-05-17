Levi’s release rodeo-inspired collection to celebrate Pride Month 2024

Levi’s has unveiled the 2024 edition of its popular Pride Month collection – and this year it’s all about rodeo glamour.

The brand is “celebrating queer joy through self-expression” with an apparel range inspired by LGBTQ+ rodeo culture from the 1970s to today.

It’s now available to shop in-store and online at levi.com in the US and levi.com/gb in the UK.

The Pride collection takes inspiration from the queer community’s “Rainbow Rodeos” culture that originated in Nevada in the 1970s, which is seen across the pieces.

This includes a Pride update of the Levi’s OG Trucker Jacket, which features gold stud detailing, western boot-inspired embroidery and the Rainbow Rodeo slogan across the back.

You can also get a matching cap and shorts in cream, featuring the same western-inspired detailing.

The range features denim staples and matching accessories. (levi.com)

If you want something that would be Cowboy Carter tour-ready, then you can get a pair of bootcut gold jeans and a studded, sparkling western belt.

There are also some classic denim pieces, with a Pride upgrade, including a long skirt, patchwork vest, tote bag and rodeo hat.

The blue denim pieces from the Levi’s Pride collection feature moon and stars patchwork designs.

You can also buy some classic tees from the Levi’s Pride range. (levi.com)

You can also choose from a selection of tops, including the Rainbow Rodeo Ringer Tank, Levi’s Pride Community Tees, a cinched t-shirt and a muscle tank that reads “Not My First Rodeo”.

Finishing up the range is a pair of graphic shorts, multi-packs of socks and boxer briefs and a rodeo-ready bandana.

The campaign also stars some notable LGBTQ+ artists including Orville Peck, Violet Chachki, Bronze Avery, Matisse Andrews, Paris Helena Elyte and Bailey Salisbury & Sean Monaghan of Stud Country.

The brand said: “In support of this collection, Levi’s makes an annual $100,000 USD donation to Outright International, a global organization working to advance human rights for LGBTQIA+ people all over the world.”

