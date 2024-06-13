Bridgerton season season three, part two has finally honoured a long held fan demand, and made one of its most beloved characters officially LGBTQ+. Spoiler alert: it’s Benedict Bridgerton.

Fans of Netflix’s huge Regency era hit have long called for a crumb of LGBTQ+ representation, ever since the first season hinted at Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) being a friend of Dorothy.

In the first season, fans watched on with bated breath as Benedict Bridgerton briefly flirted with the show’s only queer character, Henry Granville (Julian Ovenden). Yet the season ended with Benedict pursuing a woman, and his assumed heterosexuality continued in season two, and for the most part of season three.

Yep, for the most part. Bridgerton’s third season has seen Benedict gradually coming into himself, both as an artist, and as a lover. Fans have long felt that if there was one character who could be queer, it’s Benedict, and so when fans watch him court the glamorous new arrival, Lady Tilley Arnold (Hannah New), it will undoubtedly lead to groans.

Benedict Bridgerton is officially fruity. (Netflix)

Yet towards the end of season three, part two, Lady Arnold introduces Benedict to her gorgeous friend, newcomer Paul Suarez (Lucas Aurelio) – who it seems she is in a polyamorous relationship with. Immediately, there is sexual tension between Benedict and Paul, and it finally seems that fans are about to witness the show’s first queer romance.

It’s clear that Lady Arnold wants Benedict’s cake and to eat Paul’s too; essentially, she wants the three of them to get hot under the corsets together. It takes a little persuading, but Benedict eventually caves, and goes in for a kiss with Paul.

You may like to watch

Benedict meets Lady Tilley Arnold in Bridgerton season three. (Netflix)

Before long, the trio are engaged in a threesome. To quote historic scripture: that escalated quickly. In seriousness though, the show’s creators craft the storyline to ensure that fans know this is Benedict’s queer awakening. There’s no going back.

Creator Shonda Rhimes knows it, too. “This season you watch him explore aspects of himself that he did not even know were there,” she writes in notes accompanying the release of the season’s latter half. “I also think you watch him find the joy in the debauchery of life.”

Bridgerton’s hot newcomer Paul Suarez. (Netflix)

It’s a huge development for fans of the beloved show, considering how long the potential for a queer romance has been teased. Showrunner Jess Brownell hinted at a queer romance to come earlier this year. Leading lady Nicola Coughlan, too, expressed her excitement. Newcomer and gay star James Phoon explained why including a queer character mattered so much.

Even Julia Quinn, who wrote the original books, wanted the show to deviate from her plots to include an LGBTQ+ character.

Paul Suarez and Benedict Bridgerton kiss in Bridgerton season three. (Netflix)

At last, fans will be feeling vindicated that Benedict is who we all thought he is. Perhaps season four will be dedicated to him and his continued path to queer self-discovery?

Or, maybe, the same queer awakening can happen in season four with fan favourite Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie) and Cressida Cowper (Jessica Masden), both of whom LGBTQ+ fans are certain have a little sapphic energy about them.

It’s a real possibility, too: Jessie has previously suggested there’s “room” for Eloise to be a queer. Season four truly can’t come quick enough.

Bridgerton season three is streaming in full on Netflix now.