Fans are more convinced than ever that Benedict Bridgerton could be either gay or bisexual.

The first four episodes of season three of Bridgerton have dropped, complete with society balls, classical covers of pop songs and more, umm, shagging than ever before.

While all members of the Bridgerton clan have their own narrative arcs to navigate this time around, fans are once again wondering when the show will finally introduce some LGBTQ+ representation – although its spin-off Queen Charlotte did do so.

Although Benedict, played by Luke Thompson, briefly flirted with the show’s only LGBTQ+ character, Henry Granville, in season one, he has exclusively pursued women since then. However, that hasn’t stopped a legion of Bridgerton fans asserting (well, hoping) that the character is gay.

Many have been confused by his friendship with Henry, and assumed the character, who has not yet been the focal point of a season, was queer.

Yeah. I thought Benedict was gay or bi. And I’m still hoping for something along those lines. — Lisa Bee (@leebee4life) May 14, 2024

casual Bridgerton viewers literally think Benedict is the gay Bridgerton brother like I'm glad they're finally having him explore his sexuality onscreen i finally have something to look forward to in season 3 🙌🏿🙌🏿🙌🏿 — enthusiast (@sleepytry13) May 3, 2024

And, it turns out, a lot of them think Benedict is gay because, well, he is simply so much charming.

Season 1 of Bridgerton had me CONVINCED Benedict was gay sorry I had no idea what the books said idgaf I was CONVINCEDDDD the way he flirted w the other painters — tess (@bieberscavill) April 28, 2024

can’t believe bridgerton gonna make benedict straight like each season they attempt it and each season he has more chemistry with the random guy that he talks to in his art classes 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/RGF1wMWmmf — zoë begins (@filmsbyzoe) March 31, 2022

What has Bridgerton actor Luke Thompson said?

Thompson hinted in 2022 that future seasons of the show might explore the character’s sexuality.

Speaking to EW at the time, he said: “People get very excited and they want everything to be explored in the first few seasons… every corner of sexuality, gender.

“Obviously, there’s a way to go, so we’ll see what happens with Benedict. We’re only on season two, so there’s lots of space for him to explore all sorts of things.

“The only thing I would say is I tend not think in terms of hoping too much because an actor’s job is to fully step inside the character’s shoes. If I had an opinion on that, I would be one foot in and one foot out.

“The writer is a bit of a god in the sense that they’re controlling your destiny. I just need to go on the journey that they put me on. I would certainly love him to retain that… fluidity and openness, but beyond that, I don’t know.”

Bridgerton author Julia Quinn says a gay protagonist would be ‘great’

Julia Quinn, the historical romance author responsible for the series of novels on which the show is based, is certainly on board for a queer lead character.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan Spain last year, she said: “There is a gay character, Henry Granville, but [he’s] secondary. It would be great if there was a protagonist.

“One of the things that the series has done remarkably is to perfectly mimic the kind of emotions you feel when you read a romance novel, which is why people read those novels. They make you feel good and the main reason is because they show a world in which anyone has the right to be happy.

“Being more inclusive, casting without racial bias, all of that contributes to that feeling.

The first four episode of Bridgerton season three are available to stream on Netflix now, with part two set to drop on 13 June.