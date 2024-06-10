Bridgerton star Luke Thompson has offered an update on Benedict Bridgerton’s season in the series.

After the infamous carriage scene between Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington, fans are waiting with bated breath to see what the rest of season three of the Netflix series has in store.

For all those who have watched the series thus far, you’ll know that each series of Bridgerton – like the books – focuses on one Bridgerton sibling and their particular love story.

Season one of the series focused on Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Duke of Hastings Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page), season two focused on Viscount Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley), whilst season three highlights Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington’s (Nicola Coughlan) friends to lovers relationship.

Season three is also the only series to stray from the order of the books by Julia Quinn, which actually features Benedict Bridgerton’s relationship in the third novel.

And Thompson – who plays the queer-coded character Benedict Bridgerton in the series – has spoken out about when his character is set to be the focal point of the season.

In an interview with Queen Charlotte’s Golda Rosheuvel on The View, the star addressed the fan theory that Bendict’s season on Bridgerton could come in season four of the Netflix series.

#Bridgerton stars Golda Rosheuvel and Luke Thompson talk season three of the hit show, how their roles have impacted people and Rosheuvel shares the process of designing Queen Charlotte's iconic wigs! https://t.co/cVclFZQU98 pic.twitter.com/QxwiDZGYun — The View (@TheView) June 9, 2024

“How dare you ask me such personal questions!,” he joked, answering a question about Benedict’s season on Bridgerton.

“The honest answer is, I don’t know, but… One of the best things about a TV job is that you get to explore a character long-form like that and fill [viewers] in slowly.

“So, as long as I keep getting to do that. Obviously, it would be great to really dive in at one point but we’ll have to wait and see,” he concluded.

Eagle-eyed fans recently noticed that in one of Nicola Coughlan’s (Penelope Featherington) Instagram posts, there was a post-it note with the name “Sophie” stuck on the mirror behind Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton).

In An Offer From A Gentleman, Sophie Beckett is the love interest of Benedict.

In Thompson’s own words, we’ll just have to wait and see.

The first half of Bridgerton season three is streaming now on Netflix. Part two arrives on the streaming site on 13 June.