Paul Mescal has sent social media users wild again by advocating for – and, more importantly, wearing – very short shorts.

All Of Us Strangers star Mescal is no stranger to a viral moment, whether that’s down to a performance in a gay drama opposite Andrew Scott, an upcoming, sweaty turn in Gladiator 2 or some really, really, really short shorts.

“I’m a fan of the short inseam,” he said. “From my eye, it’s do with proportion. A shorter short with maybe a longer top. I’m a big advocate for men wearing shorter shorts.”

Responding, one fan wrote on social media: “Paul Mescal and his slutty short shorts… it’s something very serious to me.”

Another posted: “Weeping, crying, throwing up, gnawing my teeth, ripping my hair.”

the happy trail….im unwell — m (@Masha4Lyfe) June 17, 2024

Writing on X/Twitter another said (in what we imagine to be a complimentary way): “This man is such a slut. Who taught him how to button his shirt like that.”

You may like to watch

However, someone else issued a stern warning to anyone thinking of copying the star. “Please note, “they wrote, “only Paul Mescal is allowed to wear boxer shorts and loafers in the street as a business casual look. No one else get any ideas.”

the sluttiest a man can do is be him https://t.co/RRWiSr1ncN — vitor (@connellwaIdron) June 17, 2024

Mescal’s shorts also sent the internet into a spiral last October, and the Normal People star told GQ in 2022 that they were his “main personality trait”.

Mescal is next due to star in another gay film, this time opposite Josh O’Connor in The History of Sound, which follows the pair as men living through World War I. It’s due for release late next year.

Before that he plays Lucius in Ridley Scott’s Gladiator sequel, and while there may not be any short shorts, Mescal could appear in a toga – which we’re calling Ancient Rome’s equivalent.