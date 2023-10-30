Paul Mescal’s short shorts are breaking the internet, again

Paul Mescal has been spotted wearing short shorts and he’s breaking the internet, again.

The actor was snapped in London in his staple look – a pair of short shorts – from the Irish-based brand O’Neills.

The Normal People actor has regularly been photographed in shorts, helping him become an “internet boyfriend”.

Well, fans can get their hands on the exact same pair of short shorts for £12 from the O’Neill’s website.

Paul Mescal in London. https://t.co/2sseuMNna5 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) October 28, 2023

One X (Twitter) user said: “Something about Paul Mescal in shorts that always feels like a religious experience.”

Another wrote: “babe wake up new paul mescal in short shorts just dropped.”

And somebody else said: “he knows exactly what he’s doing here.”

The ‘Paul Mescal shorts’ are available in other designs, including black with white stripes, and a host of other colours that Mescal have worn before.

He paired them with Adidas Sambas in black, white socks, a green and white New York cap and some Clairo merch.

babe wake up new paul mescal en shorcito just dropped pic.twitter.com/jTxMjLKKLv — malena (@dykeboygenius) October 29, 2023

The actor repped a hoodie from the singer’s website, which features a cute graphic of a dog wearing headphones alongside the singer’s logo.

At the time of writing the $70 hoodie is sold out on the singer’s website, but fans can get replica versions on Etsy.

Artists have created similar designs featuring dogs and cats wearing headphones alongside the Clairo logo.

Paul Mescal parties at gay bar

Mescal was recently spotted with his All of Us Strangers co-star Andrew Scott at a gay bar.

The pair were snapped celebrating Scott’s 47th birtdhay at Spain’s LaLupe gay bar in a photo that went viral on social media.

One fan joked: “I was the target audience,” when the pictures dropped.

Another said: “oh to be at a gay bar with paul mescal and andrew scott.”

The pair will star in the gay romance that will “leave you breathless”, which is due for release in the US on 22 December and 26 January in the UK.