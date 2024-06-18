RuPaul’s Drag Race Live extends its Las Vegas residency run

RuPaul’s Drag Race Live has extended its Las Vegas residency run – and released more tickets.

The live show, which has starred iconic queens like Naomi Smalls, Latrice Royale, Derrick Barry and Ginger Minj will continue its run at the Flamingo Showroom until late 2024.

It’s been confirmed by Voss Events that fans will be able to catch the live extravaganza until at least 31 December.

The residency show, which is directed by RuPaul and choreographed by Jamal Sims features a variety of original music, lip-syncs, comedy, and dance numbers.

It launched in early 2020 showcases the best of the best from the Drag Race franchise, including 29 from the US series and three international queens.

Since then the production has celebrated 700 shows across its run at the Flamingo Showroom.

You may like to watch

You can find out everything you need to know below, including ticket details, the cast of the show and more.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

How to get RuPaul’s Drag Race Live Las Vegas tickets

The live show features a rotating cast of iconic Drag Race stars. (Denise Truscello/WireImage)

Fans can get their hands on tickets for the Las Vegas residency from Ticketmaster, with booking available until 31 December.

While tickets for the RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars live tour across North America, featuring the likes of Roxxxy Andrews, Vanessa Vanjie and Plastique Tiara from All Stars 9 are available from Ticketmaster.

How much are tickets?

There’s a number of different ticket types available for the show. This includes standard and VIP packages.

Standard tickets are priced between $59-$149 and include floor table seats or balcony seating.

While meet and greet packages are also available from $154, which includes a meet and greet with the queens, personal photo op and VIP laminate and lanyard.

Who’s in the RuPaul’s Drag Race Live cast?

The cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race Live in Las Vegas regularly rotates, with the current cast including Latrice Royale, Jaida Essence Hall, Lawrence Chaney, Pangina, Asia O’Hara and Kennedy Davenport.

Previous Drag Race icons who have appeared at the show are Derrick Barry, Naomi Smalls, Aquaria, Ra’Jah O’Hara, Yvie Oddly and Ginger Minj.

You can check via Voss Events’ website or social media channels for the latest updates on casting announcements for the show’s run.

To get tickets for RuPaul’s Drag Race Live in Las Vegas head to ticketmaster.com.