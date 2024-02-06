Republican politicians in the US have introduced a bill aimed at preventing trans women competing in the nation’s Olympic team, ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Florida representative Greg Steube and Alabama senator Tommy Tuberville introduced the Protection of Women in Olympic and Amateur Sports Act last week. It seeks to ban transgender women from participating in any team recognised by the US Olympic committee, meaning even amateur events could be affected.

According to LGBTQ Nation, Tuberville, a long-time supporter of Donald Trump, expressed concern over USA Boxing’s guidelines around trans inclusion, which allow trans women to compete as women but with strict rules in place, such as the requirement of gender confirmation surgery, thus excluding many boxers.

“It is deeply disturbing to see USA Boxing change its policy to allow men to box against women,” Tuberville said.

“Men should not be competing in women’s sports at any level and especially not in a sport like boxing.”

The former high school and college football coach added: “Whether in little league or the Olympics, it’s unsafe, it’s unfair and it’s just plain wrong. This bill will ensure that the Olympics are fair to American women who train their whole lives to represent our country on the world stage.”

You may like to watch

The 2024 Paris Olympic Games, which will take place from 26 July to 11 August, include an updated requirement that trans athletes must have completed their transition before the age of 12 to be eligible to compete.

According to the International Olympic Committee (IOC), transitioning after that age following the onset of puberty could give a transgender athlete an advantage over cisgender competitors.

The updated policy means the likes of New Zealand trans weightlifter Laurel Hubbard, who made history as the first openly transgender athlete to compete in the Olympics at Tokyo four years ago, would be barred.

Previously, IOC guidelines said that trans women must have testosterone levels below 10 nanomoles per litre a year before competing if they were to take part.

However, the rule wasn’t without fault and led to cisgender women being banned from female sporting events because of naturally high testosterone levels.