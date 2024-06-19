Reneé Rapp leaves the internet thirsty after posting an almost topless picture

In an iconic move, Reneé Rapp has left fans seriously thirsty after posting an almost topless picture to Instagram.

On 18 June, the Mean Girls star posted a photo dump to Instagram. But it wasn’t the word “c**t” written on the floor which had fans reacting, rather, the nearly topless picture the star graced fans with.

Rapp’s Instagram picture saw the “Tummy Hurts” singer rocking her signature blonde shaggy wolf haircut alongside a studded leather cutout jacket and matching leather cutout balconette bra.

It didn’t take long before her followers caught wind of her striking look and flocked to the comments section. “GIRL CHILL ITS F**KING TUESDAY WHAT”, said one fan on Instagram, while another added: “god is a woman”.

“what happened to hi, how are you,” a different follower quipped, while another shared: “this is the best birthday present i could’ve asked for.”

She captioned the image “maaaassive”, to hark back to her Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival performance, which saw an audience-goer holding up a sign for the star.

The sign, which was shared in Rapp’s roundup, read: “I came 2 Bonnaroo 4 a 5’8 blond lesbian w/a massive,” followed by a drawing of a chest.

The iconic look appeared to be part of a photo shoot, with the singer sharing a clip from behind the scenes in the same outfit as she threw shapes in front of the camera.

Her post comes just weeks after the singer opened up about navigating internalised homophobia since coming out as a lesbian. The star came out publicly whilst appearing as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live in January, after previously identifying as bisexual.

However, she revealed she still has to work to suppress the self-doubt she faces after coming out on the series.

“I still have incredibly homophobic thoughts toward myself constantly,” she told Them Magazine.

“‘Lesbian’ was not a good word for me to hear as a kid,” she said, “and now it’s something that I have such a close emotional connection to.”