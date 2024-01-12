Is Regina George gay in the Mean Girls musical remake?

Is Regina George actually a lesbian? Well, actress and star of the new Mean Girls remake Reneé Rapp has been dropping some serious hints on social media.

As if viewers weren’t excited enough for the Mean Girls remake – based on the 2018 Broadway musical adaption of the original 2004 film – Reneé Rapp, who is reprising her Broadway role as Regina, has made several hints that she will be playing the lead plastic as queer.

In her first hint at Regina’s sexuality, she not-so-subtly captioned several behind-the-scenes photos of the film’s set on Instagram, “Regina George was a lesbian”, which predictably drove fans wild.

In December, 24-year-old Rapp dropped a single for the film with none other than Megan Thee Stallion, playing on the iconic Mean Girls quote: “It’s not my fault you’re, like, in love with me or something!”

Is Regina George a lesbian in the Mean Girls remake? (Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Queer fans leapt on the song’s hints at Regina’s sexuality, with Rapp singing in the second verse: “Get her number, get her name/ Get a good thing while you can/ Kiss a blonde, kiss a friend/ Can a gay girl get an, ‘Amen?’”

In an interview with Teen Vogue, Rapp seemed to confirm that Regina George would be “very gay” – if not directly in the storyline, then at least in vibes – as well as describing the character as a “likeable b*tch”.

You may like to watch

Regina George actor Reneé Rapp is queer in real life

US actor Rapp is bisexual, revealing in interviews that she was “so scared” to come out, and had previously “beat myself up” over her identity due to internalised homophobia.

“It has improved my quality of life beyond belief,” she said about coming out publicly.

“I’m so fortunate in this regard because I don’t deal with a tonne of homophobic s**t compared to my other friends who are very visibly queer. People can be so f**king mean.”

Mean Girls is due to come out on Friday (12 January) in the US, and 19 January in the UK.