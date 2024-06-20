Saltburn actor Jacob Elordi has become the latest celebrity victim of non-consensual, deepfake pornography.

Earlier this week (17 June), a video, purporting to show the Australian star masturbating, began circling on X/Twitter with some of the shared clips racking up millions of views, according to NBC News.

However, the explicit video is actually a clip of a male OnlyFans content creator, with the star’s face digitally imposed on to his body.

While some social media users fell for the fake, others were swift to point out that the person in question didn’t have the distinct birthmark that Elordi has on his abdomen.

Jacob Elordi’s face has been digitally imposed on to the body of an OnlyFans creator. (Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty Images)

The content creator reportedly featured in the viral clip has since spoken about the controversy, condemning its use and claiming he was a minor when it was filmed.

“That’s literally my video… deep fake is getting creepy,” he wrote on his X account, adding in a separate post: “I’m trying to ignore it, you guys should too. By the way, I was 17 on that video.”

Although NBC reported that at least one post on X containing the deepfake was blocked from being shared, because it violated the platform’s “rules against abuse,” at the time of writing, at least two posts on the platform still include the video, and a number of other posts include screenshots from the clip.

Deepfake pornography, which typically involves swapping someone’s face on to a sexually explicit video, is on the rise, with stars such as Megan Thee Stallion having their likeness used in the past year.

Taylor Swift has been the victim of deepfake pornography. (Getty)

Deepfakes can also be used to alter other digital media, such as videos of politicians’ speeches, to spread disinformation and influence voting.

In January, deepfake photos featuring “Anti-Hero” singer Taylor Swift went viral on X, amassing more than 27 million views before eventually being taken down by the platform.

The account that originally shared the photos was also suspended.

In March, Channel 4 News uncovered more than 4,000 celebrity victims of deepfake pornography, including actors, musicians and YouTubers.

Sharing fake explicit images without consent has been illegal in the UK since January, following the implementation of the Online Safety Act. However, creation of such material remains legal.