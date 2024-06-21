Who is Bretman Rock’s mystery partner Justice Fester?

Influencer Bretman Rock has been posting about a “mystery man” across social media, but who is his boyfriend?

During an appearance on model and content creator Quenlin Blackwell’s YouTube channel, Filipino-American influencer Rock has been teasing details for a while now.

Many fans believe Rock, who was recently honoured by the state of Hawaii is in a relationship with a mystery man. The figure has appeared in many of his TikTok videos, with each one’s comment section alight with curious fans working overtime to identify him.

The pair have been seen enjoying time together on Rock’s farm, and drawing each other on rock canvases. Now it seems the other man is called Justice Fester, whose TikTok page is full of fans approving of him, with one comment reading: “Oh, I understand you Bretman.”

Fester and Rock also posted pictures of a water-balloon fight with the caption: “Find someone you can heal your inner child with.”

The pair have not officially confirmed the relationship, but have continued to get cosy together, and a recent TikTok from Rock even hinted at a possible kiss – before an abrupt camera cut.

Speaking to Blackwell in the YouTube video earlier this month, the influencer revealed that he first met Fester in a club in 2018. “We took a shot, and I was putting my lip gloss on, and he was like: ‘You’re making me self-conscious that my lips are dry’. I kissed him, and we grabbed dinner after,” he said.

Rock then revealed that Fester was seeing someone else at the time, joking: “Who is Bretman Rock to be the third person?”

Fester apologised but Bretman didn’t reply… for six years, finally asking whether a date was still on the cards.

“I feel like we caught up from where we left off,” Rock said of the date.