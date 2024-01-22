Beverly Hills, 90210’s David Gail dies aged 58

David Gail, the actor known for his roles on Beverly Hills, 90210 and the General Hospital spinoff series, Port Charles, has died aged 58.

Gail’s sister, Katie Colmenares, confirmed the sad news in an Instagram post on 20 January, as per Variety.

She began: “There’s barely been even a day in my life when you were not with me by my side.”

Colmenares continued, writing: “Always my wingman always my best friend ready to face anything and anyone w me the bears will never be the same but I will hold you so tight every day in my heart you gorgeous loving amazing fierce human being missing you every second of every day forever there will never be another.”

His cause of death has not yet been announced.

Gail played the role of Stuart Carson for eight episodes of the teen drama series and was the on-screen fiancé of Shannon Doherty’s Brenda Walsh.

He was the second actor to portray character Dr. Joe Scanlon in “Port Charles”, after taking over the role from Michael Dietz in 1999. He appeared in 216 episodes of the series before leaving the ABC soap one year later.