Sabrina Carpenter fans unite! The pop star is taking North America by storm with her newly announced Short n’ Sweet tour.

Carpenter announced the tour on Instagram, with the caption: “THE SHORT N’ SWEET TOUR!!!! in north america, with special guests @amaarae, @wiffygriffy, & @declanmckenna.”

“Make sure you head to @TeamSabrina for sign up info & first access to the Team Sabrina presale, which starts Tues June 25 at 10 am local.

“@cashapp cardholders also get early access to tickets I can’t wait to be singing with you all soon:’)”

The tour will kick off on September 23 in Columbus, Ohio at the Nationwide Arena and end on November 15 in Los Angeles, and make stops in New York City, Boston, Dallas, Denver, San Francisco, Montreal, and more.

The tour will feature American singer-songwriter Amaarae, and British singer-songwriters Griff and Declan McKenna as openers.

You may like to watch

So far, there has been no indication that Carpenter will be taking her tour global.

Carpenter recently announced her new album, also titled Short N’ Sweet, which is due to be released on August 23.

Two singles have already been released from the Short N’ Sweet album, including “Espresso” and “Please Please Please” – with ten tracks remaining on the album.

Carpenter has chosen to use her influence in a positive way by teaming up with PLUS1, a registered non-profit, to introduce the Sabrina Carpenter Fund.

Donations to the Sabrina Carpenter Fund will go to supporting mental health care, animal welfare, and the LGBTQ+ community, according to Pop Base.

The tour comes after Carpenter wrapped up her most recent gig opening for Taylor Swift at Eras Tour dates in South America and Australia.

Carpenter also recently performed at BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend in Luton and covered Chappell Roan’s ‘Good Luck Babe’ on Radio 1 Live Lounge.

Sabrina Carpenter presale

The Short N’ Sweet Cash App presale will begin on June 24, with Team Sabrina presale beginning on June 25, and general sale on June 28.