Britain’s youngest drag queen attended their Blackpool school prom as flamboyant alter ego, Kendall Cursed.

16-year-old Lewis Fuller wowed his supportive teachers and classmates as he arrived to prom in full drag: stunning makeup, a high blonde wig and a show-stopping, glittering pink dress.

Like Everybody’s Talking About Jamie‘s inspiring real-life tale of Jamie Campbell, a 16-year-old who attended their high school prom in drag, Kendall Cursed demonstrated a resilient bravery that shone brightly on prom night.

Online, Fuller refers to themselves as a “Blackpool based princess,” a reference to being a young drag queen.

At prom, Fuller was voted ‘most likely to be famous’ by his peers and told The Blackpool Gazette that going to prom in drag “was something I’ve always wanted to do.”

On attending the event, Fuller added: “I was a bit nervous driving there but once we pulled up I was completely fine. I hadn’t told many people that I had planned to come in drag – then when I got out the car everyone cheered.

“Everyone was telling me how gorgeous I looked, and how brave I was. It was honestly lovely.

“Going to prom in drag was what I needed to do… It was more about a sense of fulfilment. It was a great night.”

Fuller cited RuPaul’s Drag Race as a source of inspiration for their love of drag.

He cited Krystal Versace, the youngest contestant to have won RuPaul’s Drag Race, specifically as a source of inspiration.

“It shows that just because we are young, it doesn’t mean we don’t know what we are doing,” Fuller added.

“I hadn’t actually come out yet when I started watching Drag Race,” he told LancsLive.

Speaking about his supportive mum, Fuller said: “she’s quite inspirational. I look up to my mum a lot as well, I love my mum. I idolise her, she’s like my best friend,” he added.

“It was two years until I came out, so it was quite a wait really,” Fuller explained, sharing that he began experimenting with make-up a year ago when he started doing his younger sister’s make-up.

“So when I had it all, I sat down and did it but I had absolutely no idea what I was doing. I didn’t look the greatest at the time – but I felt it. As soon as I got it all on, it didn’t ever stop.

“I see it as a great way to express myself. It’s just the fashion of it all. It’s just getting into it all – I can feel the switch from Lewis to Kendall as soon as I get into drag. It’s just such a confidence boost and I just feel unstoppable.”

Fuller has previously performed as Kendall Cursed at Blackpool Pride and at another self-organised event.

He noted that he loves being on stage doing drag and entertaining others.

However, Fuller shared that he has already experienced pushback against him being a young man doing drag.

“It’s so difficult performing as a young queen – my debut was supposed to be around two months ago now, but they cancelled it just because of my age,” Fuller said.

“That was after weeks of them telling me I was going to be able to do it. Then a week before they absolutely broke my heart and told me that I couldn’t do it.”