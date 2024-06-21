Drag Race winner explains why she turned down Canada vs the World

Drag Race Holland winner Envy Peru turned down an offer to appear on the Canadian spin-off show.

The Drag Race franchise has produced various spin-offs for a number of years. All Stars 1 came in 2012, bringing back some of the fiercest queens for another shot at the crown. As the years went on, different versions of the format were introduced, notably in 2022, with an all-winners show.

By that point, the franchise had gone international and the first vs. The World instalment had hit our screens.

The series pitted contestants from different global franchises against one another, with Canada Vs. The World first airing in 2022. Although Icesis Couture, who won season two of Canada’s Drag Race, was one of the queens battling for glory once again, Envy has now revealed she turned down the chance to reappear.

Envy Peru turned down the opprtinuty to appear on Canada’s Drag Race vs the World. (WOW/ Crave)

Speaking to Maddy Morphosis, who appeared in season 14 of the flagship show, on Give It To Me Straight, Envy, who won Drag Race Holland‘s first season four years ago, said: “[Drag Race production company] World of Wonder called me and said: ‘We have an offer for you’. [They] wanted to check if [I] would be interested. And it’s Canada vs. The World.”

Explaining why she turned down the opportunity, Envy added: “If I’m going to go back on Drag Race or whatever season, I want to do it in front of RuPaul.”

The Canadian franchise is fronted by Brooke Lynn Hytes, not Mama Ru.

“That’s nothing against Brooke… because I love her, but I’ve never been in front of RuPaul. I want to present my drag in front of Mother Ru. They wanted to have two winners against each other. No, no, no, no. It was not the right moment for me to go back.”

While we won’t be seeing Envy on the next season of Canada vs. The World, the rumoured cast list for season two does include two fourth-time returnees.