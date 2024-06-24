Sapphics are gagged after realising that Chappell Roan is actually featured in songs from Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS album.

The queer singer-songwriter is finally getting the recognition she deserves and declared herself “your favourite artist’s favourite artist” (a spin on drag performer Sasha Colby’s quote, “I’m your favourite drag queen’s favourite drag queen”), and for good reason.

The “Good Luck, Babe!” hitmaker has been covered by the likes of Sabrina Carpenter, and was even shouted out by Ariana Grande for her c*nty Lady Liberty costume at the New York Governors Ball.

Now, fans are in a spin after realising that her vocals are featured in songs on Olivia Rodrigo’s 2023 album, GUTS.

One social media mogul, @vinylbymars revealed that the star does background vocals on three of the tracks on the album, which is famed for the ballad “Vampire”.

Roan was one of the opening acts on Rodrigo’s debut concert run, the Sour Tour, which ran from April to July 2022. The star also revealed on her Spotify wrapped 2023 that her top artist was Roan.

You may like to watch

The Missouri-born artist then opened for various dates on Rodrigo’s GUTS World Tour, which kicked off in February 2023 and is set to end on 22 October this year.

The music sleuth then revealed that she appears on three of the songs on Rodrigo’s album, supplying background vocals for “bad idea right?”, “lacy”, and “obsessed”, the latter of which appears on Rodrigo’s deluxe album.

The singer also supplies backing vocals for Rodrigo’s track “Can’t Catch Me Now” from The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes’ soundtrack.

“I LOVE Chappell! So glad she is having her moment and Olivia has been supporting her for years,” commented one fan beneath the video.

“Of course it’s the 3 gayest songs,” another added. “Now that I know this, it’s so obvious,” wrote a third.