Olivia Rodrigo really said ‘1 step forward, 3 steps back’. Her team have reportedly stopped emergency contraception from being distributed at her GUTS World Tour.

The singer was praised just days ago for promoting awareness and access to reproductive healthcare. Abortion organisations like Right by You were able to hand out the morning-after pill, condoms and information to concertgoers.

However, the pro-choice move was short-lived. According to sources who spoke to Variety, Rodrigo’s “team” was concerned about the media spotlight on the gesture, and told the groups not to pass out Julie — emergency contraception similar to the well-known Plan B — which can help prevent pregnancy when taken within 72 hours of unprotected sex, as well as condoms and lubricant as “children are present at the concerts”.

The organisations are still able to attend the tour — which continues on 23 March in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where abortion up to 22 weeks is legal, but not covered by Medicaid — but can only hand out information and promotional materials like T-shirts and badges.

Reproductive health groups have said they are disappointed by the sudden change of heart, arguing that the distribution of contraceptives is “completely legal in all 50 states”.

“The reality is that youth have sex, and youth need access to birth control and emergency contraception,” Jade Hurley, communications manager for the DC Abortion Fund, told the outlet.

“There is something really positive about a 16- or 15-year-old having a Plan B and a few condoms in her dresser to use as she needs it,” Destini Spaeth, chair of the Prairie Abortion Fund, added to the outlet.

PinkNews has contacted a representative of Olivia Rodrigo for a comment on the matter.

The packages which were previously handed out in Rodrigo’s St. Louis show included a card which read “Funding abortion? It’s a good idea, right?”, as well as a QR code which linked to abortion access information and the Missouri Abortion Fund.

The Missouri Abortion Fund posted on X (formerly Twitter) at the time, harking back to some of her lyrics, writing: “It’s brutal out here in Missouri, but we are here for abortion access and hand out Plan B with @TextRightByYou.”

Prior to undergoing her tour, Rodrigo launched Fund 4 Good, an organisation which “works to support all women, girls and people seeking reproductive health freedom“.

The fund supports community-based non-profit organisations which fight for education and reproductive rights, as well as preventing gender-based violence. A portion of her ticket sales from her tour were donated to the fund, as well as the star partnering with the National Network of Abortion Funds for her USA concerts.