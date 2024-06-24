The unstoppable reign of the twinks is here, according to the latest Pornhub study into gay-porn viewing habits across the globe.

As part of its 2024 Pride insights, in association with pride.com, the porn website detailed each country’s favourite gay-porn category. While there seemed to be an even spread of tastes across various regions, the twink dominance was clear to see.

Countries across Europe, South America, Asia, and parts of North Africa, all view twink pornography the most, with countries such as Russia, France, the UK, Sweden, Germany, Italy, Spain, Brazil and Mexico searching for videos with slim, smooth, youthful-looking models.

Meanwhile, in North America, bareback porn is a favourite. In Central and Southern Africa, categories such as daddy, Black, big dick and creampie are particularly popular.

Australians were found to be into straight guy pornography, compared with New Zealand where again bareback porn stands out as a top search.

Pornhub’s most viewed gay porn categories. (Pornhub)

Pornhub also listed the proportion of gay-porn viewers by gender, with males making up around 57 per cent of the total.

When broken down by age, the research showed older generations were much more likely to watch adult content.

The 65+ age group was 104 per cent more likely to view gay porn than the others, those in the 55-64 age group was 26 per cent more likely, and those aged 45 to 54 were eight per cent more likely.

By contrast, those aged between 35 and 44 were 21 per cent less likely to watch gay porn, the 25-34 age group was -17 per cent and those aged 18 to 24 was 15 per cent less likely.