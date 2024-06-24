Sabrina Carpenter ticket prices revealed for her Short n’ Sweet arena tour

Sabrina Carpenter recently announced details of the Short n’ Sweet Tour – and these are the ticket prices.

The singer confirmed her first ever arena tour, with the first leg taking place across North America in support of her upcoming album.

Fans can get their hands on Sabrina Carpenter tickets from 10am local time on 28 June via Ticketmaster.

The tour is set to begin on 23 September in Colombus, with dates planned in the likes of New York, Boston, Chicago, Nashville and Atlanta.

She will then head to the likes of Austin, Dallas, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, Phoenix and finish up in Los Angeles in November.

It’ll be in support of her upcoming sixth studio album, also entitled Short n’ Sweet.

The LP is due for release on 23 August and features hit singles “Espresso” and “Please Please Please”, which both broke records in the UK after topping the charts.

It’s also been confirmed by the singer that she will be joined by Griff, Declan McKenna and Amaarae across the run.

Ahead of Sabrina Carpenter tickets going on sale this week, you can find out everything you need to know below including pricing info and the full tour schedule.

What are the Sabrina Carpenter ticket prices?

It’s been confirmed that Sabrina Carpenter ticket prices for her Short n’ Sweet Tour will start from $25.50.

The standard tickets for most show are between $25.50 and $196.25 before fees as well as Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing system.

Fans can expect the prices to rise following demand when they’re released in the presales and general sale.

One fan has put together a guide of the prices confirmed (so far) by the likes of Ticketmaster, AXS and the venue websites:

Price ranges that are currently set for Sabrina Carpenter’s upcoming tour (prices do not include fees, does not include VIP, and subject to change): pic.twitter.com/zvesLv0uIe — Handwritten Tickets 🦋 (@handwrittentixs) June 20, 2024

While VIP packages have been confirmed to be priced at the following:

Team Sabrina Pre-Show Party Package: $350 + individual ticket price + fees

Short N Sweet VIP Package: $250 + individual ticket price + fees

Please Please Please VIP Package: $150 + individual ticket price + fees

To find out more about the VIP packages and what each one includes you can head to sabrinacarpenter.com/tour.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale from 10am local time on 28 June via Ticketmaster.

There are also a number of presales taking place across the week, beginning with a Cash App Card presale from 10am local time on 24 June. You can find out more via the Cash App website.

A Team Sabrina presale takes place from 10am on 25 June and fans can sign up via the singer’s official website, just select your preferred city to access it.

A Spotify fan presale takes place from 10am on 26 June for the singer’s top listeners on the streaming platform. You’ll receive an email if this includes you with details on how to access tickets including “first front row” presale tickets.

For other presales, including venue and local releases, check your listing below.

The singer will headline Outside Lands festival in August before heading out on her headline solo tour across September, October and November in North America: