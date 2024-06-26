AI partner app EVA AI chatbot has introduced LGBTQ+ characters to text, video call and send pictures with users.

The digital companion app — sometimes referred to as an “AI girlfriend” or “AI boyfriend” — has introduced four new chatbot characters for users to interact with.

The Pride Month update on EVA AI includes a gay character “Teddy”, a trans woman “Cherrie”, a bisexual character “Edward” and a lesbian character “Sam”.

In buttons below each character, users can prompt the bot to respond by sending “family”, “food”, “love” and even “spicy” messages.

The AI app has introduced LGBTQ+ characters for users to interact with. (EVA AI)

Users can exchange messages with each character via voice messages, text messages, video calls, and photos, which the brand says “delivers a personalised level of virtual connection”.

The 3D bots are visually customisable, and “are tailored to users’ specific interests and desires, as well as conversational styles that are genuine and engaging”.

“We are so pleased to expand our lineup of companions to include LGBTQ+ characters,” an EVA AI spokesperson said in a statement.

“This development is not just a technological advancement; it is a celebration of diversity and inclusivity. By providing more representative options, we aim to create a more welcoming and supportive environment for all of our users, particularly those in the LGBTQ+ community.”

Users can text, voice message and even video call the AI partners. (EVA AI)

It comes as dating apps, including Grindr, have reportedly considered introducing an “AI boyfriend” bot, which can sext, flirt and maintain a relationship with users.

The danger of introducing such technology is that people might become over-reliant in engaging with chatbots that they have no desire to socialise — or in this case, date or have sex — with actual humans.

It might sound far-fetched, but a 2019 study found there are “very real challenges ahead, including the potential disruption of human-human intimate relationships, the objectification of women, and the modelling of sexual relationships with partners without emotional or sexual needs”.

The introduction of such “AI partners” could also decrease income opportunities for sex workers, particularly those who offer paid-for sexting and phone line services. Now with AI, clients who want to get their rocks off can do so without the social requirements of speaking to an actual human.