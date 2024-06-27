Naomi Watts and her trans daughter Kai slay the house down at Paris fashion show

Kai Schreiber and her mum, actress Naomi Watts, stole the show at a Balenciaga fashion event in Paris this week.

Watts’ youngest child, 15-year old Kai, whose father is A Small Light and Spotlight actor Liev Schreiber, stepped out in all-black to complement her mother’s outfit at the Balenciaga Fall 2024 couture show on Wednesday (26 June).

Twin Peaks and The Impossible star Watts was seen in a white skirt suit with structured shoulders, complete with dark sunglasses and white gloves, with her blonde hair in neat waves.

Kai, who voiced one of the young wolves in 2016’s reboot of The Jungle Book, wore a sheer black lace top, a black bra and a long black skirt, with her long, blonde hair in a slicked-back ponytail.

Kai Schreiber (R) at the Balenciaga event with her mum Naomi Watts. (Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Mother and daughter also made headlines when they attended the Dior pre-Fall show in New York in April, when Kai was seen sporting thousands of dollars worth of Dior clothing.

Making her fashion show debut, Kai sat in the front row, alongside her mother and actresses Michelle Williams, Rachel Zegler and Anya Taylor-Joy.

Kai Schreiber (third from left) with her mum and other actresses in New York in April. (Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Images)

Both Watts and her former partner – they were together between 2005 and 2016 – have been fully supportive of their trans daughter.

Taking to Instagram for Kai’s 14th birthday in 2022, the pair praised their daughter, calling her beautiful, while Watts said she was “beyond proud” to be the girl’s mother.

“Your fierce talent, sharp mind, hilarious wit and gentle soul fills my heart every day,” Watts added.

In 2017, Schreiber was praised for taking then eight-year-old Kai to ComicCon, with the youngster dressed as Batman character Harley Quinn.

Kai had not yet publicly come out as trans, and fans described Schreiber’s children being able to wear whatever costume they wanted as inspiring.

“My heart is happy with this photo. No one should ever try to make your child conform to what others think is right,” one fan wrote.