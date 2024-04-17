British actress Naomi Watts was spotted absolutely bursting with pride while looking at her 15-year-old trans daughter Kai Schreiber at the Dior pre-fall fashion show in Brooklyn, New York on 15 April.

Kai made her fashion show front row debut at the star-studded event, sitting alongside her mother and also several celebrities: Alexandra Daddario, Alexandra Shipp, Michelle Williams, Rachel Zegler, Haerin and Anya Taylor-Joy.

55-year-old Mulholland Drive actress Naomi Watts looked absolutely gorgeous in a white Dior dress with a cinched-in waistline and layered necklaces, and she was pictured gazing lovingly at Kai, who looked equally dazzling and was also dressed head-to-toe in Dior couture.

(L-R) Alexandra Daddario, Alexandra Shipp, Kai Schreiber, Naomi Watts, Michelle Williams, Rachel Zegler, Haerin and Anya Taylor-Joy at Dior Pre-Fall 2024 Show held at the Brooklyn Museum on April 15, 2024 in New York. (Getty)

Kai stepped out in the French fashion house’s $4,900 white floral pleated skirt and paired it with an embroidered sweater, which retails for $4,500, reports Hello Magazine.

Kai’s father is actor and director Liev Schreiber, who was in an 11-year-long relationship with Watts before they split in 2016. He’s arguably best known for playing the title role in the Showtime drama series Ray Donovan.

Both Liev Schreiber and Naomi Watts have been fully supportive of their trans daughter Kai. Taking to Instagram for Kai’s 14th birthday in 2022, the pair praised their daughter, calling her “beautiful”, while Watts stated that she was “beyond proud” to be her mum.

You may like to watch

In 2017, Liev Schreiber took then 8-year-old Kai to ComicCon, with Kai dressed as iconic Batman character Harley Quinn.

He was widely praised for sharing a family photo from the event, with one comment reading: “My heart is happy with this photo! Best Dad award goes to Liev. No one, should ever try to make your child conform to what others think is right.”

Now, Kai has swapped her Harley Quinn outfit for $10,000 of Dior clothing, and we absolutely love to see it.