Sabrina Carpenter announces extra dates on her Short n’ Sweet tour
Sabrina Carpenter has announced extra dates on her Short n’ Sweet Tour following a huge demand for tickets.
The “Espresso” singer has added a number of shows to the tour’s US and Canada leg in support of her upcoming album.
She will now play two nights at the Kia Forum in Inglewood on 17-18 November after fans snapped up tickets for her originally announced show in Los Angeles.
sabrina carpenter is selling out arenas and just added a THIRD LA date don't try and underestimate her— emma is SEEING SABRINA (@taybrinatimes) June 25, 2024
Some fans are hoping for extra dates in other cities, after a number shows had more than 100,000 people trying for tickets during the presale.
Over 80K people are queued to buy tickets for Sabrina Carpenter’s Madison Square Garden show in New York City.— SabrinaUpdates (@charts_sabrina) June 25, 2024
— the venue capacity is 19K pic.twitter.com/92aNZ8cHNW
sabrina carpenter only having one tour date in nyc — let the ticketmaster hunger games begin pic.twitter.com/0gyi65mg7n— toeknee (@tonypraysick) June 20, 2024
Other extra dates are yet to be confirmed by the singer or the venues, but you can keep an eye out on social media for more updates.
The tour is set to begin on 23 September in Columbus, with dates planned in the likes of New York, Boston, Chicago, Nashville and Atlanta.
It’ll be in support of her upcoming sixth studio album, Short n’ Sweet, which features hit singles “Espresso” and “Please Please Please”.
Ahead of tickets being released in the general sale, you can find out everything you need to know below.
How to get Sabrina Carpenter tickets for her Short n’ Sweet Tour
They go on general sale at 10am local time on 28 June via Ticketmaster.
A number of presales are currently taking place for all dates on the tour – including the newly announced shows.
You can find out more information in our PinkNews guide, or check your local listing below.
What are the tour dates?
The singer has announced the North American leg of the Short n’ Sweet Tour, with dates planned across the US and Canada from September through to November.
- 10 August – San Francisco, CA – Outside Lands – tickets
- 23 September – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena – tickets
- 25 September – Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena – tickets
- 26 September – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena – tickets
- 29 September – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden – tickets
- 30 September – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center – tickets
- 2 October – Hartford, CT – XL Center – tickets
- 3 October – Boston, MA – TD Garden – tickets
- 5 October – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena – tickets
- 8 October – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center – tickets
- 11 October – Montreal, Quebec – Centre Ball – tickets
- 13 October – Chicago, IL – United Center – tickets
- 14 October – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center – tickets
- 16 October – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena – tickets
- 17 October – Saint Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena – tickets
- 19 October – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena – tickets
- 20 October – Charlottesville, VA – John Paul Jones Arena – tickets
- 22 October – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena – tickets
- 24 October – Orlando, FL – Kia Center – tickets
- 25 October – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena – tickets
- 28 October – Austin, TX – Moody Center – tickets
- 30 October – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center – tickets
- 1 November – Denver, CO – Ball Arena – tickets
- 2 November – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center – tickets
- 4 November – Vancouver, British Columbia – Pacific Coliseum – tickets
- 6 November – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena – tickets
- 7 November – Portland, OR – Moda Center – tickets
- 9 November – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center – tickets
- 10 November – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena – tickets
- 13 November – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center – tickets
- 15 November – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena – tickets
- 17 November – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum – tickets
- 18 November – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum – tickets