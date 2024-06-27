Sabrina Carpenter announces extra dates on her Short n’ Sweet tour

Sabrina Carpenter has announced extra dates on her Short n’ Sweet Tour following a huge demand for tickets.

The “Espresso” singer has added a number of shows to the tour’s US and Canada leg in support of her upcoming album.

She will now play two nights at the Kia Forum in Inglewood on 17-18 November after fans snapped up tickets for her originally announced show in Los Angeles.

sabrina carpenter is selling out arenas and just added a THIRD LA date don't try and underestimate her — emma is SEEING SABRINA (@taybrinatimes) June 25, 2024

Some fans are hoping for extra dates in other cities, after a number shows had more than 100,000 people trying for tickets during the presale.

Over 80K people are queued to buy tickets for Sabrina Carpenter’s Madison Square Garden show in New York City.



— the venue capacity is 19K pic.twitter.com/92aNZ8cHNW — SabrinaUpdates (@charts_sabrina) June 25, 2024

You may like to watch

sabrina carpenter only having one tour date in nyc — let the ticketmaster hunger games begin pic.twitter.com/0gyi65mg7n — toeknee (@tonypraysick) June 20, 2024

Other extra dates are yet to be confirmed by the singer or the venues, but you can keep an eye out on social media for more updates.

The tour is set to begin on 23 September in Columbus, with dates planned in the likes of New York, Boston, Chicago, Nashville and Atlanta.

It’ll be in support of her upcoming sixth studio album, Short n’ Sweet, which features hit singles “Espresso” and “Please Please Please”.

Ahead of tickets being released in the general sale, you can find out everything you need to know below.

How to get Sabrina Carpenter tickets for her Short n’ Sweet Tour

They go on general sale at 10am local time on 28 June via Ticketmaster.

A number of presales are currently taking place for all dates on the tour – including the newly announced shows.

You can find out more information in our PinkNews guide, or check your local listing below.

The singer has announced the North American leg of the Short n’ Sweet Tour, with dates planned across the US and Canada from September through to November.