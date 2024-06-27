What Not to Wear host Stacy London has said she identifies as lesbian, five years after revealing her relationship with partner Cat Yezbak, who is an actress.

The fashion TV host addressed her sexuality for the first time in an Instagram post on New Year’s Eve 2019, in response to messages speculating about her “hot butch girlfriend,” Yezbak.

“So, I used to date men,” she said. “Now I date her. That’s it. That’s all I have to say.”

On Wednesday (26 June), in US Weekly exclusive, London opened up further.

Stacy London (R) and Cat Yezbak have been together for about six years. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for American Ballet Theatre)

Now 55, she said: “I came out at 48. I love the fact that people can say the words pansexual, bisexual and have it be a spectrum. In the 50s and 60s, there was none of that.

“When I was growing up, there were none of those words that made people feel seen.”

You may like to watch

‘I feel like I want to say lesbian’

Asked how she identifies now, London said she believes sexuality is a spectrum but aligns with being a lesbian.

“I feel like I want to say lesbian because there aren’t enough of us. It’s not just about one type of lesbian culture. I want people to see the spectrum, and so I identify as such.”

The term lesbian refers to a woman who is attracted to women. However, some lesbians identify as both non-binary and lesbian.

Wedding bells could be on the horizon for the couple, who have been together for about six years. “We have talked about it, we’ll see,” London said.

Stacy London’s partner

Cat Yezbak is a stand-up comedian and actress known for How I Got Lost (2009), Parker & Maggie (2011) and The Impossibilities (2015).

According to Bustle, they were introduced at a fundraiser for Cynthia Nixon’s gubernatorial campaign.

“The first thing she said to me was, ‘Oh my God, you’re so beautiful,’” London told Bustle. “And I was like, OK, I don’t know what just happened here, but the electrical current that just went through my body is very interesting to me.”

They had their first date shortly before London’s father passed away.